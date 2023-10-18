'Nothing to Lose': Caitlyn Jenner Allegedly Plotting Explosive Tell-All to Make the Kardashians 'Sorry' for 'Shunning Her'

"Caitlyn figures she has nothing to lose, so she's going to write the whole truth and make them sorry for shunning her," a source told the National Enquirer.

In the 2017 book The Secrets of My Life, Caitlyn dished about her transition from man to woman, but her latest work is expected to be packed full of dirty details — and no one, including her family, is safe.

According to the insider, "This one is going to skewer everyone around her — especially the Kardashians."