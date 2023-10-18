'Nothing to Lose': Caitlyn Jenner Allegedly Plotting Explosive Tell-All to Make the Kardashians 'Sorry' for 'Shunning Her'
Insiders tattled that loose-lipped Caitlyn Jenner is allegedly planning a bombshell tell-all to exact revenge against the Kardashians for icing her out and settling scores with her famous foes, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The former Olympian, 74, recently revealed that she doesn't speak to ex-wife Kris Jenner, 67, the House of Kardashian matriarch, and is no longer "close" to the reality TV family.
Caitlyn fathered daughters Kendall Jenner, 27, and Kylie Jenner, 26, with the 67-year-old momager during their 23-year marriage, which ended in 2014. During their marriage, Caitlyn was stepfather to Kris' kids with late ex-husband Robert Kardashian — Kourtney, 44, Kim, 43, Khloe, 39, and Rob, 36.
An insider squealed that now even Kendall and Kylie have "turned their backs" on Caitlyn.
"Caitlyn figures she has nothing to lose, so she's going to write the whole truth and make them sorry for shunning her," a source told the National Enquirer.
In the 2017 book The Secrets of My Life, Caitlyn dished about her transition from man to woman, but her latest work is expected to be packed full of dirty details — and no one, including her family, is safe.
According to the insider, "This one is going to skewer everyone around her — especially the Kardashians."
The Olympic gold medal winner is reportedly ready to throw her ex-wife and her famous brood under the bus.
"She's saying she's going to lay bare exactly what Kim and Kris did to get famous — including the inside dish on the infamous Ray J sex tape," the mole said. "She's also going to spill the truth about Khloe and her baby daddy, Tristan Thompson."
"She knows why Rob has been in hiding and will lift the lid on that mystery too!" the insider added.
The source claimed that Caitlyn also plans to expose the plastic surgery secrets of model Kendall and makeup mogul Kylie.
"She knows they've had way more work done than either of them will admit — and she's threatening to reveal the truth," the spy said, as they noted Caitlyn's family aren't her only alleged targets.
The failed politician also allegedly planned to point her poison pen at President Joe Biden and California Governor Gavin Newsom, as well as dethroned daytime TV queen Ellen DeGeneres and her wife Portia de Rossi.
Though a rep for Caitlyn denied that she's penning a new memoir and "is extremely proud of her family and their various accomplishments," the insider told the outlet that "Caitlyn wants everyone who's treated her badly to regret it!"