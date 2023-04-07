Khloé Kardashian Not Interested In Reconciling With Tristan Thompson Despite His Attempts: Source
If Tristan Thompson really is trying to get back with Khloé Kardashian, he's failing miserably. Sources tell RadarOnline.com that Khloé's not open to reconciling her cheating ex.
This comes after the two have been spending more time together. Tristan was spotted at their daughter True's birthday over the weekend before grabbing fast food at a McDonald's drive-thru with Khloé days later.
An insider told Entertainment Tonight that "Tristan still loves Khloe and would love to be with her again" and is "doing whatever he can to try to prove himself to Khloe and her family."
However, his attempts won't work, with RadarOnline.com's source emphasizing there's no chance of a romantic reunion after the NBA player's jaw-dropping cheating scandal with Maralee Nicols. Our insider claimed Khloé is dedicated to co-parenting their two children peacefully, adding the exes aren't dating despite spending time together.
- Khloé Kardashian's Serial Cheating Ex Tristan Thompson Spotted At Daughter True's 5th Birthday Bash
- Khloe Kardashian Deletes Instagram Photo After Being Called Out For Photoshop Fail
- Khloé Kardashian Shares First Photos Of Baby Boy's Face While Gushing Over Cheating Ex Tristan Thompson In Birthday Tribute
Khloé and Tristan's on-again, off-again relationship has been full of endless cheating scandals. When it seemed like the two were back on track, the reality star learned the Canadian-born athlete was caught in a paternity lawsuit after secretly getting Maralee pregnant while dating Khloé.
But Maralee's baby wasn't the only spawn Tristan was expecting.
RadarOnline.com confirmed Khloé was expecting another child with Tristan via surrogate in July. The surrogate fell pregnant weeks before Khloé discovered the news about Maralee — while Tristan was working overtime to keep the paternity scandal hidden from Kardashian.
"We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November. Khloe is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing. We'd like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloe can focus on her family," the Good American founder's rep told RadarOnline.com at the time.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Maralee gave birth to a son, Theo, in December 2021. Khloé and Tristan welcomed their second child, a son, on July 28, 2022. We're told co-parenting with Tristan is the only interest Khloé has in her ex right now.