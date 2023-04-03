Khloé Kardashian's Serial Cheating Ex Tristan Thompson Spotted At Daughter True's 5th Birthday Bash

Time does heal all wounds. Khloé Kardashian put her differences aside with her cheating ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson for the sake of their daughter, inviting the serial adulterer to True 's 5th birthday party over the weekend, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Eagle-eyed fans lost their minds when they noticed the NBA player sleuthing in the background of a video posted by The Kardashians star's best friend, Malika Haqq, from the Actonaunts-themed bash.

Khloé hosted the pastel-colored party on Saturday — despite True not turning five years old until April 12.