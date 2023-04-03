Khloé Kardashian's Serial Cheating Ex Tristan Thompson Spotted At Daughter True's 5th Birthday Bash
Time does heal all wounds. Khloé Kardashian put her differences aside with her cheating ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson for the sake of their daughter, inviting the serial adulterer to True's 5th birthday party over the weekend, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Eagle-eyed fans lost their minds when they noticed the NBA player sleuthing in the background of a video posted by The Kardashians star's best friend, Malika Haqq, from the Actonaunts-themed bash.
Khloé hosted the pastel-colored party on Saturday — despite True not turning five years old until April 12.
Malika's post was a photo of her son, Ace, with Kris Jenner. She praised the KarJenner matriarch for being "the best godmother" to her son, but all anyone honed in on was Tristan's side profile with his eyes seemingly fixed on Khloé.
Tristan was hard to miss, standing at 6'9" and wearing all-white attire in a sea of pastel-dressed guests.
She appeared to be inching closer to his ex-girlfriend, who could be seen in a pink two-piece, and chatting with Kourtney Kardashian's ex Scott Disick.
Khloé and Tristan share two children: True and a son they welcomed via surrogate in August 2022. While they are still separated — despite ongoing reconciliation rumors — sources told RadarOnline.com that the reality star is focused on co-parenting, regardless of their past issues.
That didn't stop haters and fans from unleashing their opinions online about Tristan's birthday party appearance, with many of them applauding Khloé.
“No matter what a POS he is he is still the father and should be there. It’s about the children, not the adults," one supporter wrote. “[True’s] feelings about her dad are really important and she probably wants him there," shared another.
- Khloe Kardashian Deletes Instagram Photo After Being Called Out For Photoshop Fail
- Khloé Kardashian Shares First Photos Of Baby Boy's Face While Gushing Over Cheating Ex Tristan Thompson In Birthday Tribute
- ‘I’m Sorry For All The Wrong Decisions I’ve Made In Life’: Tristan Thompson Breaks Silence On Mom Andrea Thompson’s Death, Apologizes For His Past Mistakes
Khloé and Tristan's on-again, off-again relationship has been full of drama and endless cheating scandals, including a paternity scandal.
Tristan famously cheated on Khloé when she was pregnant with their daughter. After she took him back, he hooked up with her sister Kylie Jenner's ex-best friend, Jordyn Woods.
She took him back again, only to be faced with the ultimate betrayal after discovering her surrogate was pregnant with their second child. Tristan had been locked in a paternity scandal after secretly getting Maralee Nichols pregnant behind Khloé's back.
Nichols gave birth to their son, Theo, in December 2021. Tristan and Khloé's son was born months later.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Reconciliation speculation began to swirl in January when she accompanied her ex in Canada after his mother's death.
"She is only comforting him as they do with anyone they know that's going through a difficult time," a source told RadarOnline.com at the time. "He is the father of her two children and she will always be supportive of him."
Months later, Tristan bought a mega-mansion right by Khloé's home.