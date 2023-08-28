Caitlyn Jenner Not Cutting Daughters Kendall and Kylie Out of Will, Still Thick as Thieves Despite Rumors
Caitlyn Jenner's daughters Kylie and Kendall won't be cut out of her multimillion-dollar will, with insiders dismissing rumors the trio's estranged. Sources told RadarOnline.com that Caitlyn's relationship with Kendall, 27, and Kylie, 26, has not soured and continues to get stronger after she came out as transgender in 2015.
"They see Caitlyn all the time," an insider revealed to this outlet, adding the girls spoke to their dad earlier this week. There was speculation about where their relationship stood after the National Enquirer reported Kendall and Kylie not going to their family reunion was "the last straw."
Kendall and Kylie "tried to stay neutral, but it's clear that they've sided with Kris and the Kardashians because they act like they're too good for Caitlyn and her side of the family," a source dished to the outlet, adding the former Olympian was vowing to focus on relatives "who do care."
Caitlyn's got plenty of heirs to her fortune — reportedly including eight properties, a Malibu home, and six cars.
The athlete fathered Burt, 44, and Cassandra, 43, with first wife Chrystie Scott, and sons, Brandon, 42, and Brody, 40, with ex-wife Linda Thompson. However, Caitlyn is estranged from several of her children — but her relationship with Kylie and Kendall remains tight, we're told.
"The people who have looked after her are the ones who'll get looked after, simple as that," the source said to National Enquirer.
"Caitlyn is going to be leaving her kids piles of money — you can't blame her if she wants to dole it out to the ones that actually care about her and show it." However, RadarOnline.com can reveal, "This isn't true."
We've reached out to Caitlyn, Kendall, and Kylie's reps for comment.
While Caitlyn is still close with Kendall and Kylie, the right-wing commentator lost all contact with the Kardashian kids after transitioning and releasing her tell-all in 2017.
“I don’t talk about that side of the family, I spent 23 years of my life with those kids – it’s difficult to talk about it, terribly, terribly sad,” Caitlyn told Piers Morgan.
“I’ve lost all relationship with them, yes, I don’t talk to any of them anymore.”
Kim and Khloé expressed their disappointment and anger about how Caitlyn publicly spoke about their mom in the press, particularly in her Vanity Fair interview.
“It was very hard for me to experience a lot of new things so quickly and still feeling like I have to protect my mum and certain things that were happening where I felt like they might not have been the most positive,” Khloe said on an episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians.
“But then I was also like, this isn’t even my fight to fight anymore. I have my own s--- to deal with.”
Kim lost it over a passage in Caitlyn's book, in which she claimed their father, Robert Kardashian, defended O.J. Simpson despite allegedly believing he was guilty of murdering Kris' best friend, Nicole Brown Simpson.
"It is so shady that Caitlyn came over and gave me the book, and then on the phone she said, ‘Well, the final version has a few more things in it. But don’t worry, it’s nothing about you.’ So she lied to me. ‘Cause that is about me if it’s about our dad," Kim said on the show.
“I’ve always had Caitlyn’s back. But she is a liar. She is not a good person.”