Caitlyn Jenner Not Cutting Daughters Kendall and Kylie Out of Will, Still Thick as Thieves Despite Rumors

"They see Caitlyn all the time," an insider revealed to this outlet, adding the girls spoke to their dad earlier this week. There was speculation about where their relationship stood after the National Enquirer reported Kendall and Kylie not going to their family reunion was "the last straw."

Kendall and Kylie "tried to stay neutral, but it's clear that they've sided with Kris and the Kardashians because they act like they're too good for Caitlyn and her side of the family," a source dished to the outlet, adding the former Olympian was vowing to focus on relatives "who do care."