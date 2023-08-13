Brody Jenner Trashes Dad Caitlyn Jenner: Plans on Parenting the 'Exact Opposite' Way
Reality TV star Brody Jenner recently became a father for the first time, but he has made it clear that he won't be seeking any parenting advice from his own father, Caitlyn Jenner, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a YouTube video, Brody revealed that he wants to do things differently than Caitlyn did when he was growing up.
"I think that what I'm most excited about is doing things differently than my father did. Growing up, I didn't have the greatest relationship with then-Bruce," shared the 39-year-old.
"[Caitlyn] wasn't really around for me growing up. So I think that just doing the exact opposite, being the absolute best father I could possibly be, and getting ready for the journey, makes me so very excited."
Brody and his fiancée, Tia Blanco, welcomed their daughter, Honey, on July 29. As a father, Brody wants to be present for all the moments in his baby's life. He expressed his gratitude to Tia for being the perfect person to start a family with.
"To be totally honest here, I didn't really know if I could have kids. I just had no idea," Brody confessed in the video. "Going into this relationship, Tia was the absolute perfect person. She is my better half. She is the most incredible woman I've ever met in my entire life, and I think the universe does things the way it's supposed to."
Brody and Tia announced the birth of their daughter on social media, sharing that both mom and baby are in perfect health. They expressed their love and appreciation for the support they have received from their friends and fans.
The couple also posted a video on their new YouTube channel, documenting their journey, including their baby shower, proposal, and full home birth. They invited their followers to watch the video for an intimate look into their life and the excitement of becoming parents.
This is not the first time Brody has spoken about his relationship with Caitlyn. In the past, he has been open about their strained connection. However, he has now found happiness and fulfillment in his own family.
Brody was previously married to Kaitlynn Carter, but their relationship ended after a year.
In 2022, he found love again with Tia, and they got engaged during their baby shower in June.
