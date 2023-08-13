Brody Jenner Trashes Dad Caitlyn Jenner: Plans on Parenting the 'Exact Opposite' Way

"I think that what I'm most excited about is doing things differently than my father did. Growing up, I didn't have the greatest relationship with then-Bruce," shared the 39-year-old.

"[Caitlyn] wasn't really around for me growing up. So I think that just doing the exact opposite, being the absolute best father I could possibly be, and getting ready for the journey, makes me so very excited."

Brody and his fiancée, Tia Blanco, welcomed their daughter, Honey, on July 29. As a father, Brody wants to be present for all the moments in his baby's life. He expressed his gratitude to Tia for being the perfect person to start a family with.