Caitlyn Jenner Gives Kendall Thumbs-Up on Bad Bunny Romance After Meeting The Rapper: Source

After five months of dating Bad Bunny, Kendall Jenner introduced him to her dad, Caitlyn Jenner — and got a big thumbs-up, RadarOnline.com has learned, as the two bonded over several subjects.

"Caitlyn has always been protective of her kids, especially her daughters," said a source, adding that the 73-year-old "wasn't sure what to expect" about Kendall's superstar boyfriend.