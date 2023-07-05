Caitlyn Jenner Gives Kendall Thumbs-Up on Bad Bunny Romance After Meeting The Rapper: Source
After five months of dating Bad Bunny, Kendall Jenner introduced him to her dad, Caitlyn Jenner — and got a big thumbs-up, RadarOnline.com has learned, as the two bonded over several subjects.
"Caitlyn has always been protective of her kids, especially her daughters," said a source, adding that the 73-year-old "wasn't sure what to expect" about Kendall's superstar boyfriend.
Ultimately, Caitlyn, who's a Christian and outspoken about her conservative views, connected with the Puerto Rican rapper (whose real name is Benito Ocasio). One point that brought them together was their close-knit families.
The insider shared that the I Am Cait star was impressed when the musician, 29, discussed his upbringing with his tight Catholic family.
"And Benito believes in fluid sexuality, so that resonated with Kendall's dad," the source shared — Caitlyn famously transitioned in 2015. The supermodel was thrilled with how the two interacted.
We're told the meeting was a relief for Kendall, 27, who wasn't sure how it would go.
Caitlyn's approval was crucial for Kendall and Bad Bunny's relationship — especially for the runway vixen. "She's exceptionally close with her dad," added the source. "Caitlyn's opinion was important to her."
We've reached out to Caitlyn's rep for comment.
Kendall was first linked to the Dakiti rapper in February after her breakup with NBA star Devin Booker. The model and Bad Bunny are on the same page when it comes to keeping their relationship private, refusing to talk about their romance in interviews.
"I try [to] find the balance of keeping things private and keeping things sacred, [and] also not letting the unfortunate frustration and stress of everyone trying to get in on it stop me from enjoying my side. Does that make sense? … I’ll go out of my way to do things as privately as possible because I just think that that’s the healthier way of dealing with relationships anyway," Kendall told WSJ magazine last month.
"I know something is going to come out. I know [people are] going to say something. People know everything about me, so what’s left for me to protect? My private life, my personal life,” Bad Bunny echoed. “That’s the only answer. In the end, the only thing I have is my privacy.”
“We’re in the worst time, the worst moment for the privacy of other humans; not just artists, but human beings. Today, no one respects the privacy or life of anyone. … I keep living. Fans are always going to want to know more, but I don’t focus on that. I’m always going to keep living my way.”