SPLITSVILLE! Kendall Jenner & Devin Booker Secretly Break Up, Prioritizing Work Over Nearly 3-Year Relationship
Kendall Jenner is back on the market! The supermodel, 27, and her boyfriend, NBA star Devin Booker, 26, quietly ended their relationship, prioritizing work over romance. The split went down last month and stayed undetected until sources spilled the breakup tea, RadarOnline.com has learned.
"Both have incredibly busy schedules right now with their careers and they've decided to make that a priority," an insider revealed, referencing Kendall's commitment to juggling modeling, The Kardashians, and her 818 tequila brand. As for Devin, he's busy with life on the road and the court as a player for the Phoenix Suns.
"They have a lot of love and respect for each other and wish only the best," the pal told People, who first breakup buzz.
While Kendall and Devin have pulled the plug on their relationship after nearly three years together, RadarOnline.com has discovered the two plan to stay in touch and have no hard feelings towards one another since it was mutual.
We've reached out to Kendall and Devin's reps for comment.
This isn't the first time the now exes have split. In June, E! reported the model and the basketball star had called it quits; however, they quickly squashed those rumors. Kendall and Devin were spotted back together later that month, proving their relationship wasn't over.
They were first linked in 2020 — and magically lasted through the pandemic. Kendall and Devin didn't go Instagram official until Valentine's Day 2021. At the time, insiders expressed their surprise about the lovers' connection, revealing that the reality star was head over heels for the athlete.
"What first seemed like a fun hookup, is now a relationship. They are exclusive and Kendall is very happy with Devin," a source told People at the time.
Despite their fame, Kendall and Devin kept their relationship away from the cameras as best they could, opting to enjoy their romance in private.
There's a chance The Kardashian fans will get to see their breakup unfold on camera as filming is already underway for the Season 3 of the hit Hulu show.
“I’ve been filming season three here [Boohoo’s NYFW runway],” Kendall's sister Kourtney Kardashian said in September. “We’re shooting season three now.”
For now, new episodes of Season 2 airs Thursdays on Hulu.