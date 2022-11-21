SPLITSVILLE! Kendall Jenner & Devin Booker Secretly Break Up, Prioritizing Work Over Nearly 3-Year Relationship

"Both have incredibly busy schedules right now with their careers and they've decided to make that a priority," an insider revealed, referencing Kendall's commitment to juggling modeling, The Kardashians, and her 818 tequila brand. As for Devin, he's busy with life on the road and the court as a player for the Phoenix Suns.

"They have a lot of love and respect for each other and wish only the best," the pal told People.