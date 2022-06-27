What Breakup? Smitten Kendall Jenner Spotted With Devin Booker, Model Squashes Split Rumors With Flirty Pics
All smiles! Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker were spotted out and about together amid their rumored split, proving their relationship may not be dunzo after all.
Fans are questioning if they got back together or ever parted ways in the first place following their flirty exchange at Soho House in Malibu on Sunday, Radar has learned.
Kendall, 26, and Devin, 25, looked loved-up as they chatted privately in photos obtained by Daily Mail.
The Kardashians star's recent post over the weekend, which included a nude snap of herself sunbathing, fanned the flames of a possible reconciliation as Devin even hit the heart button.
Word on the street is that the model and NBA star called it quits after two years of dating; however, it appears that might not be true.
Their alleged breakup came as a surprise to some considering the power couple appeared to be going strong during her sister Kourtney Kardashian's wedding in Italy just last month.
Kendall and her famous family took over Portofino in late May for Kourtney's nuptials to Blink-182 rocker Travis Barker.
The couple had a "really nice time" during the trip, an insider told E! News, "but once [Kendall and Devin] got back, they started to feel like they weren't aligned and realized they have very different lifestyles."
Kendall told Devin she "wanted space and time apart," although the insider hinted they could give their romance another shot, adding, "They both hope to make it work, but as of now, they are split."
The Vogue cover girl has continued to keep her head high as she deals with split rumors in addition to a lawsuit looming over her passion project.
As Radar exclusively reported, her 818 Tequila company is being sued for trademark infringement by Tequila 512.
The Texas brand claims her company copied their bottle, brand, and name.
"The Kardashian-Jenner family strikes again," the plaintiff argued, according to court docs obtained by RadarOnline.com. "This time Kendall Jenner has associated herself with a new tequila brand, 818 Tequila, that intentionally copies Plaintiff's tequila brand, Tequila 512. The similarities are so striking that this cannot be a result of coincidence."
In response, Kendall's brand squashed the allegations, stating, "818 does not believe there is any merit to these claims."