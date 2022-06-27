Is Johnny Depp In Line For A Massive Payday To Return To Pirates Franchise? Rumors Swirl After Defamation Trial.

On June 7, Australian website PopTopic reported that a deal was in the works to bring Johnny Depp back to the “Pirates of the Caribbean” series. Since Depp had once stated that he would not return to the franchise even for $300 million, the website's source said the deal for a seventh film in the series and Disney+ prequel series spinoff will be in the cheeky neighborhood of $301 million.

With a substantial amount, allegedly, being donated to the charity of Depp's choice.