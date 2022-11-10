Kendall Jenner Settles 818 Tequila Lawsuit After Rip-Off Claims, Can Keep Area Code Nod To San Fernando Valley
Kendall Jenner settled her 818 Tequila lawsuit after claims she ripped off the three-digit area code on her label and more from another existing tequila company, RadarOnline.com can confirm.
RadarOnline.com told you first — the owners of Texas company Tequila 512 filed complaints against Jenner, 27, in February, claiming she shamelessly copied their branding as well as their color schemes and layouts.
512 is the area code for Austin, Texas, while 818 is a nod to the San Fernando Valley.
Tequila 512 sued Jenner for trademark infringement, false designation of origin, and unfair competition earlier this year, arguing the "similarities are so striking that this cannot be a result of coincidence" and that their brand had been "using a highly distinctive logo and color scheme that has been in place since 2015."
"Comparing the two products, customers would easily believe, incorrectly, that the products are related," court documents stated.
The company also vented on social media about how Jenner's tequila was made at the same distillery in Tequila Mexico as theirs, noting that her batches are distilled twice while theirs is done three times. "Yet she is charging twice as much per bottle."
In the court documents, 512 also noted how Kim Kardashian's mobile app game was promoting 818, claiming what looked like their bottle was actually featured in an image of the reality mogul holding tequila.
"Either Defendant intentionally used Plaintiff's bottle, hoping to further blur the lines between the two products, or Defendant was itself confused about the difference between the two brands," they argued.
A rep for Jenner's business later denied all the allegations, having told RadarOnline.com, "818 does not believe there is any merit to these claims. We cannot otherwise comment on the matter."
After legal drama over the alleged likeness, "Tequila 512's lawsuit against 818 Tequila has been resolved," the company's CEO, Nick Matzorkis, told TMZ in an update.
"The parties have agreed that they will each have the right to use their existing names and they will both make changes to their labels to clarify that they are not related to each other. Tequila 512 has dismissed its case," Matzorkis added.
RadarOnline.com has learned 512 will now add "Est. 2012" to their label.