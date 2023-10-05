Kris Jenner Heard About Caitlyn's Transition From E! Execs: Ex 'Has Come to Regret' Not Talking to Momager First
Caitlyn Jenner never had a heart-to-heart with ex-wife Kris Jenner about her gender transition before going public with her big reveal, according to a family insider, who claimed the momager "first found out" from E! network executives, RadarOnline.com has learned.
"Kris first found out about Bruce transitioning from E! execs, although Bruce eventually spoke to Kris," they said.
The surprising revelation came from an upcoming documentary titled House of Kardashian, which is set to premiere in the U.K. next week and in America later this year.
A source said that Caitlyn is eager to make amends with Kris, who was the "one true love of Bruce's life." They were divorced at the time of Caitlyn's transition, having finalized the end of their union legally in 2014 after 22 years of marriage.
"Caitlyn will always have love for Kris, and even after the divorce — which had nothing to do at all with transitioning — really has come to regret not talking with Kris personally first," the source said. "It hurt [Caitlyn] to learn that Kris found out from network execs."
Keeping Up With the Kardashians was one of the network's biggest programs before it wrapped in 2020. In September of that year, E! announced that KUWTK was ending with Season 20, and the Kardashian-Jenners have since pivoted to Hulu.
The former Olympian opted to appear in the new doc to "defend her family" and clear the air, Page Six reported. RadarOnline.com has reached out to reps for Caitlyn for comment.
"Kris really had no idea — other than what [Kris] discussed in [the July 2015 issue of] Vanity Fair," the source said.
When the media mogul met Bruce, Kris said he told her that he had done hormones back in the early '80s. "This was a conversation that took place in the early '90s. So, what he was telling me happened a decade earlier, and he never really explained it."
Caitlyn said that Kris did have some idea of what she was going through in the 2017 memoir The Secrets Of My Life.
"This will always be a subject of dispute between Kris and me as to how much she could intuit about my gender issues," the I Am Cait star wrote. "She insists that she was taken by surprise by my ultimate transition to Caitlyn. I told her I dressed as a woman, and she knew I did, because I did it several times in front of her after we were married."
Kris, however, cast doubt on those claims to VF. "Why would you want to be married and have kids if this is what you wanted since you were a little boy?…Why would you not explain this all to me?"
These days, the exes rarely speak other than when talking about family. "If there's any communication, my manager kind of talks to her," Caitlyn shared on U.K.'s This Morning, noting she is "much closer to the Jenner side" of the brood.
Visit the all-new RADAR SPORTS for all the on and off-field activities of the biggest names in the games.
"Kris, I don't really have any more contact with her," Caitlyn explained. "It's kind of sad because we went through a lot."