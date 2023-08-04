Low Ratings on 'The Bachelor' Threaten Franchise, Fired Host Chris Harrison 'Enjoying The Nosedive': Report

Palmer, 44, replaced longtime host Chris Harrison on The Bachelor in 2021, and the average audience size for the most recent season dropped below 3 million for the first time.

Meanwhile, The Bachelorette — which Palmer also hosts since replacing the tandem of Kaitlyn Bristowe and Tayshia Adams last year — is in even more dire straits, plummeting to a paltry average of 1.9 million a week, down from 3.2 million the previous season.