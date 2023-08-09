Pay-For-Play: Embattled VP Kamala Harris to Hold 'Grassroots Reception' on Wealthy Martha's Vineyard — For $10K a Ticket
Vice President Kamala Harris is reportedly holding a $10k-per-ticket “grassroots reception” in Martha’s Vineyard this weekend, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The exclusive event is reportedly scheduled for Saturday and the vice president is holding the reception on behalf of the Biden-Harris 2024 re-election campaign.
According to Fox News, the fundraiser on Saturday will be hosted by the Biden Victory Fund as well as a number of other wealthy individuals – including a bank executive, a former Barack Obama official, a political consultant, and actor Wendell Pierce.
Also surprising are reports that tickets to the “grassroots reception” range between $50 and $10k.
“The future of our country is at stake and your engagement is critical,” political strategist Robin Leeds wrote in an email regarding the event. “This gathering is an opportunity to come together, reflect on our progress, and plan for the future we envision.”
Vice President Harris reportedly held a similar fundraiser in Martha’s Vineyard in August 2022, and her sister – writer Maya Lakshmi Harris – reportedly owns a home on the affluent Massachusetts island.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the Obamas also own a home on Martha’s Vineyard. The former first family was on the island last month when their personal chef, 45-year-old Tafari Campbell, fell off a paddleboard and tragically drowned to death.
The “grassroots reception” this weekend also comes as the Biden campaign team works to “repair” the vice president’s image ahead of next year’s election cycle.
White House officials are reportedly working to boost Harris’ poor poll numbers ahead of the 2024 election and strengthen her image in an effort to garner and retain as many votes as possible from the Democratic base.
"After winning the most votes of any ticket in 2020, we have seen the results of the strong, consistent partnership between Joe Biden and Kamala Harris and their teams,” White House spokesperson Andrew Bates said after President Biden announced his reelection bid earlier this year.
“[The White House teams] have been focused on lifting up the priorities of President Biden and Vice President Harris as they build a future where every person in our nation can thrive, and will continue to remain focused on this work together,” added the vice president’s spokesperson, Kirsten Allen.
Meanwhile, Harris recently came under fire after she allegedly "fabricated" outrage aimed at a Florida public education curriculum update on slavery.
Harris spoke to a crowd gathered in Jacksonville, Florida last month and condemned the curriculum update as "abhorrent."
The vice president’s critics claimed that Harris was "making something literally out of nothing" and accused her of “jumping on” a “fabricated issue.”
