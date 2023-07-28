Travis Scott Disses Ex Kylie Jenner's New Beau Timothée Chalamet on 'Utopia'
Kylie Jenner's ex-boyfriend and baby daddy rapper Travis Scott dissed her rumored new beau Timothée Chalamet on his latest album, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Scott's diss track wasn't cryptic, either. The Houston native didn't hold back when he went after Chalamet's upcoming role as Willy Wonka, and told Jenner she would never find another partner like him.
Scott's album Utopia, which dropped on Friday, featured the Chalamet slam track Meltdown, an apropos title for the song's overall vibe.
The song's lyrics left little to the imagination on who was to blame for Scott's Meltdown.
Scott hit at Chalamet's rendition of the famous chocolatier with the lines, "chocolate AP and chocolate the Vs got the/ Willy Wonka factory (Vs)/ Burn an athlete like it's calories find another flame hot as me, b----!!!"
To further break down Scott's lyrics, "chocolate AP" refers to the luxury watch brand Audemars Piguet.
Chalamet and Jenner were first linked to each other back in April when the makeup mogul's car was seen creeping into his gated Los Angeles home.
Later that same month, Jenner and Chalamet were spotted together again. Eagle-eyed onlookers spotted the actor surreptitiously climbing into a blacked-out SUV, which belonged to Jenner.
The rumored couple hit up a popular LA taco joint and had a low-key lunch date in the vehicle.
Despite the sightings, Jenner and Scott appeared to be on good terms as they continued to navigate their co-parent duties.
Jenner and the rapper share two children together, Stormi, 5, and son Aire, 1, who was initially named Wolf.
Shortly before Jenner and Chalamet's hangouts made headlines, The Kardashians star was at the center of backlash over the birthday party theme she chose for Stormi's 5th celebration.
Jenner hosted a "Stormiworld" party, which was a nod to Scott's Astroworld festival. The theme was quickly condemned as distasteful given the fact that 10 concertgoers were killed when an unruly crowd surged to Scott's encouragement on stage.