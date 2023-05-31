Timothée Chalamet's Friends Urging Him to Walk Away From Kylie Jenner Fling: Sources

Don’t Look Up star Timothée Chalamet’s inner circle has been privately urging him to distance himself from reality star Kylie Jenner — following the two going on multiple dates, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Sources close to the situation claim Chalamet’s pals are telling him to run, don’t walk away from Kylie. Sources said the friends fear the 27-year-old will fall under the Kardashian curse.