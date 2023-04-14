Kylie Jenner & Timothee Chalamet Enjoy Secret Taco Date In LA
Makeup mogul and reality tv star Kylie Jenner fueled relationship rumors with Timothee Chalamet after the two were spotted on a low-key taco date, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Earlier this month, the Hulu star's black Range Rover was spotted at the actor's Beverly Hills home, only weeks after the two were spotted flirting at Paris Fashion Week.
Now, the pair were spotted on an unusual date where Jenner and Chalamet went to extreme lengths to conceal being together.
Chalamet was at an art show in Santa Monica when he was seen waiting for what appeared to be a ride.
However, it wasn't Chalamet's driver that arrived to pick him up, but Jenner's Lincoln Navigator.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
With Jenner's bodyguards seated in the front of the vehicle, Chalamet quickly jumped in the back seat when the car pulled up.
After the Little Women actor got in the vehicle, one of the reality star's security guards followed behind in Chalamet's Cadillac Escalade.
The caravan drove a short distance to hot spot restaurant Tito's Tacos, where a security member fetched food for the A-listers in the backseat.
- 'Tasteless': Kylie Jenner SLAMMED After Throwing Kids Astroworld Birthday Party Following Travis Scott's Fatal Festival
- 'Disgusting!' Kylie Jenner SLAMMED For Wearing Noose-Inspired Necklace After Lion Dress Faux Pas At Paris Fashion Week
- Kylie Jenner Accused Of Glamorizing Animal Cruelty After Wearing Faux Lion Head At Paris Fashion Week
After the security guard delivered the food to Jenner and Chalamet, the two remained cozy in the car while Jenner's crew posted up outside her Navigator to keep watch.
The Kylie Cosmetics founder and Chalamet remained in the car for about 30 minutes before Jenner's vehicle was seen leaving the area.
Fans were mostly shocked that the two would even be linked to one another.
Another joked that "Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet dating feels the same as when two people from your high school that never interacted start dating like 6 years after graduation."
Neither Jenner nor Chalamet has commented on the dating rumors.