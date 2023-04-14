Kylie Jenner & Timothee Chalamet Enjoy Secret Taco Date In LA

Makeup mogul and reality tv star Kylie Jenner fueled relationship rumors with Timothee Chalamet after the two were spotted on a low-key taco date, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Earlier this month, the Hulu star's black Range Rover was spotted at the actor's Beverly Hills home, only weeks after the two were spotted flirting at Paris Fashion Week.

Now, the pair were spotted on an unusual date where Jenner and Chalamet went to extreme lengths to conceal being together.