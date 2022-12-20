Megan Thee Stallion's Ex-Stylist Says Rapper Dissed Kylie Jenner On Night Of Shooting, 'Beyond Faded' 'Beyond Faded' Before Accusing Tory Lanez Of Firing Gun
Megan Thee Stallion's former best friend isn't the only one who's turned on her. The rapper's ex-stylist didn't paint a pretty picture of her when he took the stand on Monday in the ongoing trial against Tory Lanez, who Megan accused of shooting her in the foot during an altercation in July 2020, RadarOnline.com has learned.
When EJ King was questioned in the Los Angeles courthouse, he revealed he was "already on alert" when he arrived at Kylie Jenner's party and saw an allegedly "intoxicated" Megan. He said she had been drinking with her ex-BFF Kelsey and the rapper's behavior concerned him after she reportedly threw shade at The Kardashian star to her face.
According to EJ, Kelsey told Kylie, "you're fun, you're a vibe," prompting Megan to make a "slight comment" at Jenner. "I'm really glad because I thought you were a lame," she allegedly told Kylie.
When cross-examined by Deputy District Attorney Alexander Bott, EJ explained when the night took a turn.
He said the WAP rapper and Kylie started drinking again once Tory Lanez showed up to the party around 8 or 9 PM, adding both women were happy to see him. EJ claimed Megan and Kylie were drinking with Tory.
He alleged that Megan's "energy shifted" from "fun" to "irritated," claiming she can be "aggressive" if she crosses the line from drunk to past faded.
When Tory's attorney George Mgdesyan reiterated, "I think you said Megan's a different person when she's drunk," EJ responded, "Yes when she's past the faded point."
"Was she past the faded point that day?" he asked. "Yes," said her ex-stylist.
EJ testified that he tried to get Megan to leave the party with him, but she “didn’t want to leave without Tory.” As RadarOnline.com reported, Kelsey took the stand last week, alleging her memory from that night was foggy.
The court heard explosive audio from her police interview taken earlier this year, in which Kelsey told cops she saw Tory holding the gun and firing at Megan.
Megan took the stand, too, revealing that she told police she stepped on glass at first because she didn't want anyone in the group to die. She also sounded off on the male-dominated rap community, claiming the men in the music industry have sided with Tory and dragged her unrelated sex life into the drama.
Tory denies shooting Megan. He's on trial for charges of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, carrying a loaded and unregistered firearm in his vehicle, and a third charge of discharging a firearm with gross negligence.