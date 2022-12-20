Jordyn Woods Accused Of Throwing Shade At Ex-BFF Kylie Jenner's Injected Lips
A TikTok trend had Kylie Jenner's ex-BFF Jordyn Woods in hot water after she was accused of poking fun at the reality tv star-turned-beauty mogul's former oversized lips, RadarOnline.com has learned.
A Kylie Lip Kit was the only thing missing from the TikTok that stirred up quite a bit of controversy in its comments from Jenner fans.
The 9-second video posted to Jordyn's TikTok page was captioned, "thank you mom & dad for these genetics." The short but sweet words were paired with three wide-eyed emojis at the beginning, ending with an emoji of hands making a heart.
As for the video itself, the model looked casual for the quick TikTok trend check-in. The socialite wore her hair half-up, half-down as she pursed her lips together, making them appear half their size.
At the end of the video, Jordyn released her lips to reveal her full, natural pout for the camera.
The caption, coupled with the video itself, was enough to set off a fire of accusations in the comments, with followers claiming Jordyn was making fun of her former best friend — who's been slammed for allegedly manipulating photos and undergoing heavy cosmetic work to achieve her famous look.
One TikTok user commented on the video, "Kylie Jenner could never," complete with the same wide-eyed emoji that Jordyn used. The comment racked up nearly 2,500 likes.
Another echoed the same remarks, reading, "Def shots at Kylie" with a series of emojis expressing nervous laughter.
"She knew what she was doing," commented another user.
While fans debated whether or not the video was a subtle (or not-so-subtle) shade at the beauty mogul's expense, Jordyn set the record straight for herself.
Jordyn replied back to one user's comment that read, "Ooooo the shade low key," with an emoji wearing a monocle for closer inspection.
"There's no shade towards anyone, this is a trend I've seen a bunch of girls doing and I wanted to hop on," wrote Jordyn, complete with a white heart emoji.
Jordyn's response garnered an astounding 18.9k likes and fans began to rally in the comment section for Jordyn.
Jordyn was famously ex-communicated from the Jenner/Kardashian family after she was accused of hooking up with best friend's big sister Khloé Kardashian's beau, Tristan Thompson.