Jordyn Woods Accused Of Throwing Shade At Ex-BFF Kylie Jenner's Injected Lips

The 9-second video posted to Jordyn's TikTok page was captioned, "thank you mom & dad for these genetics." The short but sweet words were paired with three wide-eyed emojis at the beginning, ending with an emoji of hands making a heart.

As for the video itself, the model looked casual for the quick TikTok trend check-in. The socialite wore her hair half-up, half-down as she pursed her lips together, making them appear half their size.

At the end of the video, Jordyn released her lips to reveal her full, natural pout for the camera.

The caption, coupled with the video itself, was enough to set off a fire of accusations in the comments, with followers claiming Jordyn was making fun of her former best friend — who's been slammed for allegedly manipulating photos and undergoing heavy cosmetic work to achieve her famous look.