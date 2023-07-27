Kylie Jenner’s Plastic Surgery Lie Finally Falls Apart: Reality Star Admits to Getting a Boob Job – but Claims She Now ‘Regrets’ Procedure
Kylie Jenner recently admitted that she received a boob job six years ago, RadarOnline.com has learned. She also revealed she “regretted” the decision.
In a surprising development to come after fans had long suspected Kylie received a boob job at some point, the 25-year-old finally confirmed the suspicions on Thursday during the latest episode of The Kardashians.
According to Kylie, she received the cosmetic surgery shortly before she became pregnant with her daughter, Stormi Webster. Stormi, now 5, was born in February 2018.
“I got my breasts done before Stormi,” Kylie explained, “not thinking I would have a child when I was 20.”
"I had beautiful breasts, like natural t---. Sat perfectly – just gorgeous. Like, perfect size, perfect everything,” Kylie continued. “And I just wish obviously I never got them done to begin with."
Kylie then went on to warn “anyone who is thinking about” receiving a boob job to “wait until after [having] children.” She also said she would be “heartbroken” if her own daughter received the same plastic surgery at 19 years old.
"I would recommend anyone who is thinking about it to wait until after children,” she said. “Obviously, I have a daughter, too, I would be heartbroken if she wanted to get her body done at 19."
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, fans regularly speculated that Kylie received a boob job after she started posting pictures that did not match photos from months before.
In 2015, approximately two years before she actually received the breast augmentation, Kylie shot down rumors that she underwent the procedure.
“I don’t share this with a lot of people, but everyone thinks I’ve gotten breast augmentation recently, but I haven’t,” Kylie said at the time.
“I just use the Bombshell by Victoria’s Secret. It’s life-changing,” she added. “I’ve gotten all my sisters on it and all my friends.”
Meanwhile, Kylie made headlines again earlier this year when fans questioned whether she dissolved the filler in her infamous oversized lips after she debuted a noticeably smaller pout.
The 25-year-old businessman and reality TV star – who was named the world’s “youngest self-made billionaire” by Forbes before being booted off the list in 2021 – discussed the plastic surgery rumors about her in another episode of The Kardashians that aired last week.
“One of the biggest misconceptions about me is that I was this insecure child and I got so much surgery to change my whole face, which is false,” she told her sisters, Khloé and Kourtney Kardashian.
“I’ve only gotten fillers. I don’t want that to be part of my story,” Kylie added.
“I always loved myself — I still love myself.”
