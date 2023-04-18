Did She Or Didn't She? Kylie Jenner's Lips Look Drastically Thinner Leaving Fans Questioning If She Dissolved Filler

A couple of days after she was seen on a taco date with rumored beau Timothee Chalamet , Kylie, 25, was spotted at the Coachella music festival over the weekend. Photos from the event have caused fans to start asking questions.

Kylie Jenner debuted a noticeably smaller pout compared to her infamous oversized lips, sparking rumors that the reality tv star dissolved her filler, RadarOnline.com has learned.

After she was seen at Coachella with much slimmer and more natural-looking lips, fans started to debate whether or not Kylie dissolved her filler.

"Her lips look good," said another critic. "Hopefully she is giving the fillers a break."

"Is she dissolving her lips again?" asked one user, while others chimed in with their own takes.

Kylie opted for a chic and trendy dark neutral lip color, but her makeup look wasn't what social media users were buzzing about.

But according to Kylie's own words, motherhood helped her embrace her natural features. Since welcoming daughter Stormi , 5, and son Aire , 14 months, to the world with ex-beau Travis Scott, the Kylie Cosmetics founder shared how her journey with motherhood has shifted her perspective on things like lip filler.

Kylie and her older sisters were no strangers to internet trolls commenting on their bodies — and speculating about what work they had done .

"Her lips look kinda normal, like I see her old face," another Reddit user noted on her Coachella look.

"It's made me love myself more," the beauty billionaire told HommeGirls. "I see my features in my daughter and my son now, but you know, my daughter looks like me."

"I get to see my beauty in her, and it's made me love myself more for sure," Kylie continued. "Beauty is always changing for me."

While the confident Hulu star said she wasn't as insecure about her appearance as the internet made her out to be, she did reveal that her lip filler was "the best thing" she's ever done.

"I had my one lip insecurity thing, so I got lip filler, and it was the best thing I've ever done," Kylie added. "I don't regret it. But I always thought I was cute."