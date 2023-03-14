Khloe Kardashian Deletes Instagram Photo After Being Called Out For Photoshop Fail
After being relentlessly trolled by fans for a poorly photoshopped post Khloé Kardashian deleted an Instagram post she was accused of photoshopping, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Khloé, 38, was ridiculed on the platform after she posted a controversial birthday tribute for her on-again-off-again ex Tristan Thompson, which also included a snap of their son.
The heartfelt post brought a mix of emotions in the comment section, with most fans shocked at Khloé's loving words used to describe her ex, who has come under fire for his history of cheating on The Kardashians star.
While the Good American founder proudly flaunted the images, fans couldn't resist calling out the star for an obvious photoshop fail.
In the since-deleted images, Khloé's right leg was bent at an awkward angle — and it didn't appear to be posed in such an unnatural way on purpose.
Fans were quick to call out the photoshop mistake as an alleged attempt to make the star's physique look slimmer.
To make matters worse, Khloé's right leg wasn't the only body part that appeared to be digitally manipulated.
In another image, Khloé's backside appeared to be lopsided and disproportional to her body.
While Khloé attempted to mitigate the damage by deleting the posts, fans had already taken screenshots and began to circulate the deleted post.
"bro who tf photoshops their pics so badly," wrote one Twitter user who re-shared the photo. Another joked, "the aluminum foil in the background to cover the photoshop," in reference to the silver background in Khloé's original post.
Khloé eventually reposted the images and fixed the error.
Fans were still not pleased with one fan calling her out.
"Show us the unedited ones," said the follower.
Another joked, "Are y’all seeing what I’m seeing," in reference to the third image in the carousel-style post, which showed a warped background and super skinny waist.
As for Khloé and her famous sisters, the shameless deleting and reposting of altered images is nothing new and they have a history of being accused of manipulating their images.