Khloe Kardashian Deletes Instagram Photo After Being Called Out For Photoshop Fail

After being relentlessly trolled by fans for a poorly photoshopped post Khloé Kardashian deleted an Instagram post she was accused of photoshopping, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Khloé, 38, was ridiculed on the platform after she posted a controversial birthday tribute for her on-again-off-again ex Tristan Thompson, which also included a snap of their son.

The heartfelt post brought a mix of emotions in the comment section, with most fans shocked at Khloé's loving words used to describe her ex, who has come under fire for his history of cheating on The Kardashians star.