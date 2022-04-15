Not The Happiest Place On Earth! Khloé & Kim Kardashian Upset Disneyland Patrons For 'Cutting Lines' On $3K VIP Tour After Photoshop Scandal

Disneyland wasn't The Happiest Place On Earth after Khloé Kardashian got done with it.

The Good American founder, 37, was seen at the world-beloved theme park with sister Kim Kardashian and their kids this week, but it wasn't any normal trip. The famous sisters spent $2,975 for a VIP tour which included priority access to rides. It also gave them plenty of space from other guests in Anaheim, California.