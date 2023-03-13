Khloé Kardashian Shares First Photos Of Baby Boy's Face While Gushing Over Cheating Ex Tristan Thompson In Birthday Tribute
His grand debut! Khloé Kardashian shared the very first photos showing her baby boy's face alongside a birthday tribute in honor of her on-and-off ex Tristan Thompson, RadarOnline.com has learned.
On Monday, the Good American founder posted a series of snaps unveiling their infant son months after the former flames welcomed their new addition via surrogate.
The first photo had Thompson and his other children, daughter True shared with Kardashian and son Prince shared with ex Jordan Craig, gazing down at their precious sibling. Another close-up showed the NBA star blowing a kiss at his little one.
"You are truly the best father, brother & uncle. Your love, attention, silly dances, hugs, carpool rides, bedtime rituals, the way u show up for them," the former Revenge Body host wrote in her Instagram caption. "All of the above means more than you'll ever know to your family of littles. My birthday wish for u is that u continue to crave change, healing, and transformation. Be strong, be kind, be patient, be free."
"Continue to make your soul and your mommy proud. Happy birthday baby daddy," Kardashian concluded.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the Hulu reality star has been showing Thompson unwavering support in the wake of his mother Andrea's death.
News broke in January that Andrea unexpectedly died at her Toronto home, and it was later revealed Kardashian was joined by momager Kris Jenner and sister Kim for Andrea's funeral.
The Sacramento Kings player mourned the passing of his "biggest supporter/superhero" in a heartfelt message shared in February, thanking Andrea for "always being a woman of faith, being one of God's warriors, [and] fighting back with whatever the world threw our way."
Although the former couple has been broken up since 2021 following his multiple cheating scandals, reconciliation rumors swirled this past weekend.
Thompson and Kardashian were both seen attending her BFFs Malika and Khadijah Haqq's 40th birthday party held at The Nice Guy in Los Angeles.
An insider previously told RadarOnline.com that Kardashian is not getting back together with Thompson, despite the strides they have made as friendly exes and co-parents.
"She is only comforting him as they do with anyone they know that's going through a difficult time," the source dished in January. "He is the father of her two children and she will always be supportive of him."