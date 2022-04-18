Too Much? Fans Are Going Wild Over Kris Jenner's 'Extreme Photoshop' In Look-Alike Pic With Khloé Kardashian

Kris isn't the only one dealing with the Photoshop rumor mill either. Khloé recently copped to editing her daughter into old Disneyland pics after eagle-eyed social media users pieced the clues together during True's fourth birthday festivities.

"Khloé said today is True's first time at Disneyland… the Disney photoshop conspiracy theory is back. I'm sure they had a good reason for having to cover up [Kylie Jenner's daughter] Stormi in the photos. I just think it's interesting and funny," the IG account Kardashian Social noted, revealing the Revenge Body star had seemingly edited True's face over Stormi's.

Instead of shying away from the subject, the Good American founder admitted to it.

"Welllppp I f–ked this one up. Anyways," Khloé replied with laughing emoji, going on to promote her family's new Hulu reality series, The Kardashians, which premiered on April 14. "Let's focus on something else."