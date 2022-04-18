Too Much? Fans Are Going Wild Over Kris Jenner's 'Extreme Photoshop' In Look-Alike Pic With Khloé Kardashian
Good lighting or something more? Fans are accusing Kris Jenner of heavily airbrushing a photo she took with Khloé Kardashian while celebrating Easter.
"I like that Kris [Photoshops] herself to look Khloé's age," one social media user commented after catching a glimpse of the seemingly flawless mother-daughter selfie the momager shared over the weekend. "Neither of them look like this in real life," another wrote.
Kris, 66, was all smiles in the photo while Khloé, 37, was blowing a kiss at the camera as they modeled matching long sleeves featuring chicks and colorful eggs for the holiday.
"Happy Easter from me and my bunny," Kris captioned her stunning snap.
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians matriarch pulled out the stops for the special occasion, including themed décor, an ample amount of yummy treats, and a charcuterie board, as well as arts and crafts for her grandkids.
Just last week, Kris showed off her makeup-free complexion and real skin texture before getting laser treatment in Beverly Hills, sparking comparison amongst fans after seeing her latest Easter snap.
"Thank you @simonourianmd1 for always taking such great care!" she wrote before giving a proud unveil, later sharing an update. "Results! All done!"
Kris isn't the only one dealing with the Photoshop rumor mill either. Khloé recently copped to editing her daughter into old Disneyland pics after eagle-eyed social media users pieced the clues together during True's fourth birthday festivities.
"Khloé said today is True's first time at Disneyland… the Disney photoshop conspiracy theory is back. I'm sure they had a good reason for having to cover up [Kylie Jenner's daughter] Stormi in the photos. I just think it's interesting and funny," the IG account Kardashian Social noted, revealing the Revenge Body star had seemingly edited True's face over Stormi's.
Instead of shying away from the subject, the Good American founder admitted to it.
"Welllppp I f–ked this one up. Anyways," Khloé replied with laughing emoji, going on to promote her family's new Hulu reality series, The Kardashians, which premiered on April 14. "Let's focus on something else."