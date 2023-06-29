Travis Scott Faces Possible Criminal Charges for AstroWorld Tragedy That Killed 10

Travis was hit with several lawsuits from victims and their families, who claimed he was negligent for having “inadequate security” and no “plan to protect attendees at the festival.” They also claimed that the Highest in the Room rapper and those who organized the festival overcrowded the venue despite knowing the risks.

“I went through something, fans went through something, people’s parents went through something,” he told Charlamagne tha God in his first interview since the disaster. “It really hurts, it hurts a community, it hurts a city. It’s just been a lot of thoughts, a lot of feelings, a lot of grieving, you know just trying to wrap my head around it.”

“As an artist, you just do the creative. And this to be my festival, I got to bring artists, creatively produce it. We just trust the professionals to make sure that people are taken care of and leaving safely,” Travis said. “I just can control what I can on the stage, and you know have the professionals control what they can in the crowd. As an artist it’s hard because you want to have the best shows and you want to have the best experiences, you link with professionals to handle that side of it. You want to know what’s going on and I think that’s what we got to figure out, figure out what happened, how’d it happen.”