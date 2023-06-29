Travis Scott Faces Possible Criminal Charges for AstroWorld Tragedy That Killed 10
Travis Scott could face possible criminal charges for the 2021 AstroWorld Festival tragedy that left ten fans dead and thousands injured, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The 32-year-old rapper's fate is in the hands of a Texas grand jury, who reportedly met today to discuss the possible criminal charges.
Travis' attorney, Kent Schaffer, spoke to Reuters, revealing he's unsure when the jury will make the decision — however, he believes his client will be cleared. “Nothing Travis did or failed to do fits within the Texas criminal code,” Schaffer stated.
Prosecutors will spend the day presenting evidence and asking the grand jury if there's probable cause to support criminal charges against Travis and others who helped plan the Astroworld Festival in November 2021.
The festival turned dark when the crowd pushed toward the stage. Several concertgoers were left helpless after either being smashed into the barricades or trampled on by the unruly crowd.
As RadarOnline.com reported, ten people lost their lives from compressive asphyxiation, including a 9-year-old boy.
Travis was hit with several lawsuits from victims and their families, who claimed he was negligent for having “inadequate security” and no “plan to protect attendees at the festival.” They also claimed that the Highest in the Room rapper and those who organized the festival overcrowded the venue despite knowing the risks.
Travis, Live Nation, and others settled with one of the deceased fan's families for an undisclosed amount in October 2022. Several other lawsuits remain pending against the rapper.
In December 2021, Travis broke his silence .
“I went through something, fans went through something, people’s parents went through something,” he told Charlamagne tha God in his first interview since the disaster. “It really hurts, it hurts a community, it hurts a city. It’s just been a lot of thoughts, a lot of feelings, a lot of grieving, you know just trying to wrap my head around it.”
He appeared to shift the blame on those in charge of planning the festival.
“As an artist, you just do the creative. And this to be my festival, I got to bring artists, creatively produce it. We just trust the professionals to make sure that people are taken care of and leaving safely,” Travis said. “I just can control what I can on the stage, and you know have the professionals control what they can in the crowd. As an artist it’s hard because you want to have the best shows and you want to have the best experiences, you link with professionals to handle that side of it. You want to know what’s going on and I think that’s what we got to figure out, figure out what happened, how’d it happen.”