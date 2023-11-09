Mike Huckabee Claims Women Who Receive Abortions Are 'Victims' Who 'Got Talked Into' the Procedure Against Their Will
Mike Huckabee claimed that women who receive abortions are “victims” who were “talked into” the procedure against their own volition, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Huckabee’s controversial remarks came on Wednesday night as the former Arkansas governor appeared on Hannity to dissect the GOP’s poor voter turnout across the country on Tuesday.
As RadarOnline.com reported, the abortion rights issue featured prominently in many state elections this week. Many voters took to the polls to vote in favor of abortion protection rights.
Ohio voters elected to enshrine abortion protection rights into the state’s constitution by a whopping 13 points.
Virginia Republicans lost the House of Delegates and failed to take the Senate after Governor Glenn Youngkin vowed to impose a 15-week abortion ban if the GOP secured full control of the state legislature.
According to Huckabee, Tuesday’s elections proved that the Republican Party needs to “quit playing defense” and “fumbling the ball” in connection to key issues such as abortion rights.
“We don’t seem to understand that we need to quit playing defense and start playing offense,” he told Sean Hannity.
“It’s really hard to score when you don’t have the ball,” Huckabee added. “And Republicans keep fumbling and give the other team the ball.”
The former Arkansas governor then launched into a diatribe about abortions in which he suggested that women who receive abortions are “victims” who were “talked into” the procedure against their will.
“We recognize that an abortion has two victims,” he explained. “Obviously, the unborn child, and the other victim is the woman who’s the birth mother, who probably got talked into abortion by a boyfriend, a friend, a mother, a grandmother, maybe a father.”
“And the fact is, we’re not wanting to punish that woman in any way,” Huckabee continued. “We want to reach out and show her compassion and assistance, maybe to keep the baby, maybe to find an adoptive parent.”
“But never to condemn her.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Huckabee was not the only GOP politician to speak out regarding abortion rights after the Republican Party suffered a devastating loss in several state elections across the country on Tuesday.
Former Pennsylvania Senator Rick Santorum suffered a meltdown after Ohio voted to enshrine abortion protection rights into the state’s constitution.
Santorum criticized the fact that most Ohio voters voted to protect abortion rights and legalize marijuana, and he argued that it was proof that “pure democracies are not the way to run a country.”
“I don’t know what they were thinking, but that’s why I thank goodness that most of the states in this country don’t allow you to put everything on the ballot because pure democracies are not the way to run a country,” he complained during an appearance on Newsmax after the polls closed on Tuesday night.
MAGA Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene criticized the GOP for not stopping the “communist” Democrats.
Greene claimed that the GOP “did not lose because of abortion itself” but because of “how the party handles the issue or rather does not handle the issue.”
She then appeared to call for a national ban against abortions because “abortion is genocide and none of their screams are heard when each of them is slaughtered in their mother’s wombs.”