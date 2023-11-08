Rick Santorum Suffers Major Meltdown After Ohio Votes to Enshrine Abortion Rights: 'Pure Democracies Are Not the Way to Run a Country'
Former Senator Rick Santorum suffered a meltdown this week after Ohio voted to enshrine abortion rights and legalize marijuana in the state, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The former Pennsylvania senator’s surprising remarks came on Tuesday night shortly after the Ohio polls closed and the results of the election flooded in.
Santorum criticized the fact that most Ohio voters voted to protect abortion rights and legalize marijuana, and he argued that it was proof that “pure democracies are not the way to run a country.”
“Remember these elections, off-year elections, odd number elections are very low turnout elections,” he explained during an appearance on Newsmax with host Greg Kelly.
“They are base elections and the Democrats have traditionally, number one, outspent us, not just on odd number year elections, but generally speaking,” Santorum added.
Also surprising was Santorum’s claim that “abortion and marijuana” are “sexy things” that push younger voters to go to the polls.
“Their base is more ginned up to go out and vote generally than Republicans,” he told Kelly. “We’ve seen this now for the last several years, and so a base election, they outspend, and you put very sexy things like abortion and marijuana on the ballot, and a lot of young people come out and vote.”
“It was a secret sauce for disaster in Ohio,” the former senator continued. “I don’t know what they were thinking, but that’s why I thank goodness that most of the states in this country don’t allow you to put everything on the ballot because pure democracies are not the way to run a country.”
According to the results of the Ohio ballot on Tuesday night, 55% of Ohio voters voted to enshrine the right to abortion in the state constitution.
A large majority of the state’s voters also voted to legalize the recreational use of marijuana in Ohio.
“Yikes – the marijuana thing, we have just unthinkingly as a country embraced that,” Kelly complained after the results of Tuesday night’s Ohio ballot were released.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, abortion protection rights have served as a key issue in state elections ever since the Supreme Court voted to overturn Roe v. Wade in June 2022.
The Supreme Court ruled 6-3 to overturn an abortion case that essentially ended Roe v. Wade – the decision initially made in January 1973 that protected a woman’s right to have an abortion under the Constitution of the United States.
Justice Samuel Alito defended the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn the case in a document that was leaked shortly before the ruling was made official.
“We hold that Roe and Casey must be overruled,” Justice Alito wrote last year. “It is time to heed the Constitution and return the issue of abortion to the people’s elected representatives.”
“Roe was egregiously wrong from the start,” he continued. “Its reasoning was exceptionally weak, and the decision has had damaging consequences.”