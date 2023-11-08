Rick Santorum Suffers Major Meltdown After Ohio Votes to Enshrine Abortion Rights: 'Pure Democracies Are Not the Way to Run a Country'

The former Pennsylvania senator’s surprising remarks came on Tuesday night shortly after the Ohio polls closed and the results of the election flooded in.

Santorum criticized the fact that most Ohio voters voted to protect abortion rights and legalize marijuana, and he argued that it was proof that “ pure democracies are not the way to run a country. ”

Also surprising was Santorum’s claim that “abortion and marijuana” are “sexy things” that push younger voters to go to the polls.

“They are base elections and the Democrats have traditionally, number one, outspent us, not just on odd number year elections, but generally speaking,” Santorum added.

“Their base is more ginned up to go out and vote generally than Republicans,” he told Kelly. “We’ve seen this now for the last several years, and so a base election, they outspend, and you put very sexy things like abortion and marijuana on the ballot, and a lot of young people come out and vote.”

“It was a secret sauce for disaster in Ohio,” the former senator continued. “I don’t know what they were thinking, but that’s why I thank goodness that most of the states in this country don’t allow you to put everything on the ballot because pure democracies are not the way to run a country.”