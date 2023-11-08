Marjorie Taylor Greene Claims 'Communist' Democrats 'Groom Children' and 'Steal Elections' in Unhinged Abortion Rant
Marjorie Taylor Greene accused the “communist” Democrats of “sexually grooming children” and “stealing elections” in an unhinged rant about abortion rights this week, RadarOnline.com can report.
The controversial MAGA congresswoman’s shocking remarks on Wednesday came after the Republican Party lost several important state elections at the polls on Tuesday.
As RadarOnline.com reported, states like Ohio, Virginia, and Kentucky voted to enshrine abortion protection rights into their respective state constitutions.
According to Greene, the GOP “did not lose because of abortion itself” but because of “how the party handles the issue or rather does not handle the issue.”
She also said that there are “bigger growing problems” within the party.
“Republicans are losing Republican voters because the base is fed up with weak Republicans who never do anything to actually stop the communist democrats,” Greene wrote in a nearly 1000-word Twitter tirade on Wednesday.
She then said that GOP voters “are not inspired” to vote for a party that “wants to play nice” with “communists” who “locked everyone down during the scamdemic,” “violated their free speech and censored us on social media,” “steals elections,” “rips our border open,” “funds every foreign war” and “sexually grooms our children.”
Meanwhile, Greene also warned the GOP that they will “rue the day” that Donald Trump is “finally gone” because he is the “only one” who can fix the “insane problems” she listed in her lengthy laundry list of issues.
“Republican voters are energized and cannot wait to vote for President Trump because he is addressing every issue I just named and they trust him to fix these insane problems we have and the American people believe he is the only one that will actually do it,” she wrote.
“Just wait until the Republican Party finds out how bad turn out will be once the days of Trump rallies and Trump on the ticket are finally gone.”
- ‘I Am Furious!’ Marjorie Taylor Greene RAGES Against GOP House Reps. Matt Gaetz & Lauren Boebert For Opposing Kevin McCarthy As Speaker
- 'Removing Toxic and Bad People Out of My Life Makes Me Very Happy': Marjorie Taylor Greene Unloads on Matt Gaetz in Leaked Text Messages Detailing Epic Fall-out Between House Republicans
- Marjorie Taylor Greene Faces Backlash After Claiming Democrats 'Support Grooming Children' During '60 Minutes' Interview
As for the issue of abortion, Greene said that abortion is “genocide” and suggested that GOP candidates start “running graphic ads” to show voters what happens when such a procedure takes place.
“Abortion is genocide and none of their screams are heard when each of them is slaughtered in their mother’s wombs,” the Georgia House Rep. wrote during her Wednesday rant.
Visit the all-new RADAR SPORTS for all the on and off-field activities of the biggest names in the games.
“Producing ads that graphically show the truth of an abortion as a baby is being ripped apart or dies lying on a cold metal trey gasping for air after being ripped out of its mother’s womb is the truth America needs to see versus the democrat’s never ending ads lying to women that baby murder is their right,” she continued.
“Too offensive?” Greene concluded. “No not for America and definitely not for democrats.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, states like Ohio, Virginia, and Kentucky voted overwhelmingly to enshrine abortion protection rights for women seeking such a procedure in their respective states on Tuesday night.
Other GOP politicians, such as former Pennsylvania Senator Rick Santorum, also slammed the abortion rights ballot and argued that states like Ohio, Virginia, and Kentucky are “proof that pure democracies are not the way to run a country.”