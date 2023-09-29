Exes Jeezy and Jeannie Mai Still Living Together Despite Pair's 'Devastating' Divorce: Report
Jeezy and Jeannie Mai are still living together despite their ongoing and “devastating” divorce, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In the latest development to come after Jeezy filed for divorce from Mai on September 14 after two years of marriage, sources close to the estranged couple revealed that the pair are still living together for the sake of their one-year-old daughter, Monaco.
According to TMZ, there is “very little interaction” between Jeezy and Mai despite the fact that they are still living under the same Georgia roof.
“They cross paths as they come and go from the house, but that's about it,” one insider spilled.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Jeezy filed for divorce from Mai earlier this month.
The divorce petition filed in Atlanta, Georgia, on September 14 said that the 46-year-old rapper and the 44-year-old stylist television host were "currently living in a bona fide state of separation."
Jeezy also demanded joint custody of the couple’s one-year-old daughter.
Sources close to the former The Real co-host said that Mai was left “devastated” by Jeezy’s divorce petition. Mai also reportedly “wants to work things out” between herself and the I Luv It rapper.
"The truth is Jeannie wants her marriage to work, and wants her family to be one solid unit," one insider spilled amid the couple’s ongoing divorce proceedings. "[Mai] deeply loves Jeezy, and she wants to work things out.”
“She did not get married to get divorced. This was not a part of the plan,” the source continued. “This is not how she ever imagined things would go down."
Another insider close to the estranged couple said that Jeezy and Mai had "different views" on family values and expectations and that "each felt like their needs were not being completely met."
The Leave You Alone rapper appeared to share a cryptic message on the same day he filed the divorce petition earlier this month.
"Too focused on who I'm becoming to focus on who's not coming with me,” Jeezy wrote alongside a series of photos on September 14.
Meanwhile, Jeezy’s divorce petition came just a few days after Mai praised her rapper husband on social media because his new book made the New York Times bestseller list.
“Today I celebrate a remarkable milestone achieved by my husband, [Jeezy], whose memoir Adversity For Sale has soared to the New York Times bestsellers list,” she wrote. “Your story has always been an inspiration to me, but seeing it in print has left me even more in awe of your strength and wisdom.”
“You invited us into the most intimate corners of your life,” she continued, “where pain and triumph coexist.”
There were also rumors that Mai cheated on Jeezy with Mario Lopez when she appeared as a guest host on Access Hollywood in August. Sources close to Mai denied the rumors and insisted she and Lopez kept things “strictly professional.”