Jeannie Mai Did Not Cheat on Jeezy with Mario Lopez, 'Devastated' After Being Hit With Divorce

Sources say Mai wants to fight to win back Jeezy.

Sep. 22 2023, Published 9:38 a.m. ET

Jeannie Mai and Mario Lopez are not secretly hooking up with each other during her marriage to rapper Jeezy despite a rumor that has been floating around for days, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Sources close to the situation revealed that Mai and Lopez kept things strictly professional on the set of Access Hollywood. Lopez is a regular host while Mai was a guest host on the show last month.

Sources deny an alleged affair.

Sources told TMZ that "there's absolutely no truth to any rumblings of infidelity between her" and Lopez. We're told the two simply had good chemistry on-air but that was all. Lopez has been married to his wife Courtney since 2012.

An insider tells RadarOnline.com that Mai has been "devastated" and "heartbroken" after Jeezy went to court to end their marriage.

As we previously reported, earlier this month, Jeezy filed for divorce in Georgia court.

In his petition, Jeezy said he was separated from Mai for some time.

In addition, he asked for joint custody of their daughter Monaco, born in January 2022.

Jeezy has demanded joint custody of their daughter.

The two have been married since March 2021. The rapper revealed in his petition that the couple signed a prenuptial agreement before walking down the aisle.

Insiders said Mai plans to fight for her marriage and she never intended to get another divorce.

Mai has yet to respond to the divorce in court.

The divorce filing came only days after Mai praised Jeezy on social media.

She celebrated his new book hitting the New York Times bestsellers list by writing, “Today I celebrate a remarkable milestone achieved by my husband, @jeezy, whose memoir ‘Adversity For Sale’ has soared to the New York Times bestsellers list. Your story has always been an inspiration to me, but seeing it in print has left me even more in awe of your strength and wisdom. You invited us into the most intimate corners of your life, where pain and triumph coexist.”

Sources say Mai is heartbroken by the divorce.

Mai was previously married to a man named Freddy Harteis. The two finalized their divorce in 2019.

The ex-talk show host walked away with a $1.2 million home in Sherman Oaks, California. Per the deal, neither had to pay spousal support

