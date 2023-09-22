'Devastated' Jeannie Mai Wants Her 'Family Unit Back,' Still 'Deeply Loves' Jeezy Despite His Divorce Filing
Talk show personality Jeannie Mai is heartbroken over her split from estranged husband Jeezy and holding out hope they work through their issues and reconcile, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Insiders close to the former co-host of The Real said she was left "devastated" after Jeezy (real name: Jay Wayne Jenkins) filed for divorce in Atlanta, Georgia, last week as she believed their relationship was built to last.
"The truth is Jeannie wants her marriage to work, and wants her family to be one solid unit," one tipster told Page Six amid their ongoing proceedings. "[Jeannie] deeply loves Jeezy, and she wants to work things out. She did not get married to get divorced. This was not a part of the plan. This is not how she ever imagined things would go down."
RadarOnline.com obtained the shocking court docs, which revealed the exes are "currently living in a bona fide state of separation" after two-and-a-half-years of marriage. Jeezy is seeking joint legal custody of their daughter, per his filing, and stated the two had a prenuptial agreement that he expects will be enforced.
The former flames welcomed their only child together, a daughter, in January 2022. Jeezy also has three older children from past relationships.
Jeezy said that both he and Mai should contribute to the "support, maintenance, and education" of their daughter, also noting that "child support should be "determined in accordance with Georgia law."
Fans noticed the Leave You Alone hitmaker shared a cryptic message on the day he filed, captioning some photos, "Too focused on who I'm becoming to focus on who's not coming with me."
This filing marked Mai's second divorce after her previous split from actor Freddy Harteis was finalized in 2018.
As for what led to the dissolution of Jeezy and Mai's marriage, another tipster told Entertainment Tonight they had "different views" on family values and expectations, and "each felt like their needs were not being completely met."
After tying the knot in March 2021, Mai had gushed over their connection. "Oh my god. Married life feels 1,000 percent different than when we were dating, in the greatest way," she said at the time.
"I loved our dating life because we really spent such concentrated quality time getting to know each other and making sure that we were right for each other. And now being married, it's even more handled with such delicacy and such thoughtfulness, because we're in our 40s and we both grew up in households that weren't healthy marriages. We have never seen what that looks like."