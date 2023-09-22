'Devastated' Jeannie Mai Wants Her 'Family Unit Back,' Still 'Deeply Loves' Jeezy Despite His Divorce Filing

"The truth is Jeannie wants her marriage to work, and wants her family to be one solid unit," one tipster told Page Six amid their ongoing proceedings. "[Jeannie] deeply loves Jeezy, and she wants to work things out. She did not get married to get divorced. This was not a part of the plan. This is not how she ever imagined things would go down."

RadarOnline.com obtained the shocking court docs, which revealed the exes are "currently living in a bona fide state of separation" after two-and-a-half-years of marriage. Jeezy is seeking joint legal custody of their daughter, per his filing, and stated the two had a prenuptial agreement that he expects will be enforced.