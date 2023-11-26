Tiffany Haddish Brushes Off DUI Arrest at Laugh Factory Performance Hours After Being Booked in Jail
Actress and comedian Tiffany Haddish took the stage to perform at the Laugh Factory in Long Beach, California less than 24 hours after being arrested for DUI, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The arrest took place in Beverly Hills, where Haddish was allegedly found asleep at the wheel.
During her performance, an audience member asked what happened "last night," referring to Haddish's arrest.
Haddish, known for her quick wit and humor, responded by turning the situation into comedy gold, getting laughs from the audience.
While not directly admitting to the DUI, she did mention that her prayers for a man in uniform had been answered, leaving the crowd in stitches.
Audio and video footage obtained by TMZ show Haddish's well-delivered punchline and her ability to handle the situation humorously.
Earlier in the day, before her performance in Long Beach, Haddish was taken into custody and booked in jail. However, as she left her gig in the backseat of an SUV, it seemed like she had some friendly company with her.
Details regarding her release from jail and the circumstances surrounding her arrest remain unknown at this time.
Haddish's arrest came as a shock to her fans, as she has been a rising star in the comedy world in recent years. Known for her roles in movies such as Girls Trip and Night School, Haddish has been praised for her comedic timing and ability to bring laughter to audiences worldwide.
Haddish has not publicly addressed her DUI arrest outside of her performance at the Laugh Factory. Fans and industry insiders are eager to see how she will handle this situation moving forward and whether it will have any impact on her career.
Visit the all-new RADAR SPORTS for all the on and off-field activities of the biggest names in the games.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Haddish is also involved in a $1 million lawsuit revolving around an overly sexualized comedy skit that involved minors.
Haddish and her comedic partner, Aries Spears, had denied all allegations of wrongdoing. They called the lawsuit filed by Jane Doe a shakedown and accused Trizah Morris, the children's mother, of playing a role in orchestrating it.
Morris later took action into her own hands by filing a lawsuit claiming Haddish and Spears defamed her while speaking out against the first suit.
"My defamation suit is about the defamatory comments Tiffany and Aries made about me to deflect from them [allegedly] grooming and molesting my children," Morris previously told us.