Tiffany Haddish Accuses Police of 'Unlawful Search' as She Demands Blood Test Results Not Be Used as Evidence in Georgia DUI Case

Tiffany Haddish demanded prosecutors not be allowed to use certain evidence in her upcoming trial in Georgia over her 2022 DUI arrest. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the comedian’s lawyer filed a motion to suppress certain information.

Haddish asked that all “fruits” of the “unlawful seizure of [Haddish’s] person, Haddish’s blood test, and any statements Haddish is “alleged to have made on the grounds that they were the fruit of the unlawful search and seizure.” As we previously reported, in January 2022, Haddish was arrested in Georgia. Peachtree City PD officers were called out over a driver who’d fallen asleep at the wheel.

Officers were given a description of the vehicle in question. They spotted Haddish pulling into a neighborhood in a car that matched the description and pulled her over. Officers believed Haddish had been smoking marijuana and arrested her for driving under the influence. Haddish was arrested for misdemeanor DUI, driving under the influence of multiple substances and improper stopping on roadway. In a recently filed motion, Haddish’s lawyer argued that the officers did not have “reasonable articulable suspicion to detain Ms. Haddish.”

Her lawyer pointed out the officers said they were on the lookout for a driver in a white Chevrolet SUV with a possible Florida tag. They claimed to have seen a white SUV stop in the middle of the road. Haddish’s lawyer said his client was driving a white Ford Explorer and executed a traffic stop after officers followed the comedian for one minute.

The Girls Trip star’s lawyer said that officers “did not report observing any traffic violations or any less-safe driving during the one minute he observed Ms. Haddish operate her vehicle. Accordingly, the traffic stop was illegal and any evidence derived therefrom must be suppressed.” Further, Haddish said the officers lacked probable cause to believe she was driving under the influence of alcohol, drugs, or both.

Her lawyer said, “therefore, her arrest was invalid, and any evidence obtained as a result must be suppressed.” Further, the comedian argued she did not voluntarily give consent to the state-administered blood test. She said she asked for an independent test but was never given one.

“The officer had no justifiable reason for failing to provide the independent test,” her lawyer argued who also asked for any statements Haddish made to police not be allowed in court. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, last week, Haddish was arrested in Beverly Hills. Law enforcement sources said the entertainer was found asleep behind the wheel of her car while in the middle of a street. Following her release, Haddish joked about the situation at a comedy show in Long Beach.