Josh Giddey's $40 Million Weet-Bix Deal at Risk Following Allegations He's Having an Inappropriate Relationship With a Minor

The investigation into the alleged relationship with a minor was sparked after videos and photos showed the 21-year-old Australia-born professional athlete with the alleged high school junior.

Giddey, who plays shooting guard for the Oklahoma City Thunder, is one of the top talents in the NBA. His success in the league has been widely celebrated in Australia, including multiple brand deals like Weet-Bix.

A rep for the cereal brand said that they are aware of the allegations and are monitoring the NBA investigation closely.