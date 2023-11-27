Josh Giddey's $40 Million Weet-Bix Deal at Risk Following Allegations He's Having an Inappropriate Relationship With a Minor
Professional basketball player Josh Giddey, 21, is at risk of losing a $40 million sponsorship after being accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a minor, RadarOnline.com has learned.
As this outlet reported, the NBA is investigating the claims, which threaten Giddey's multi-million dollar deal with Australian cereal giant Weet-Bix.
The investigation into the alleged relationship with a minor was sparked after videos and photos showed the 21-year-old Australia-born professional athlete with the alleged high school junior.
Giddey, who plays shooting guard for the Oklahoma City Thunder, is one of the top talents in the NBA. His success in the league has been widely celebrated in Australia, including multiple brand deals like Weet-Bix.
A rep for the cereal brand said that they are aware of the allegations and are monitoring the NBA investigation closely.
"We are obviously aware of news surrounding Josh Giddey and are waiting for facts to be confirmed," a Weet-Bix spokesperson told News Corp. "We are in contact with Josh's management team and waiting on further detail at this point."
Giddey signed a four-year, $40 million deal with the brand and has been the face of their "Every Bite Counts" campaign.
The photos hit social media last week. In the images, Giddey can be seen posing shirtless for a selfie taken by the unidentified female. Another picture featured Giddey with his arm around the girl with the caption, "he says hey."
While the Australian player, who was selected by the Thunder sixth overall in the 2021 NBA draft, is currently under investigation, he was eligible to play against the Sixers in Oklahoma City on Saturday.
Giddey reluctantly addressed the allegations against him when he made his return over the weekend.
"Yeah, I mean I understand the question obviously, but, err, there's no further comment right now," Giddey told the press.
Giddey's scandal is the latest blow to the team that's suffered a string of recent losses after acquiring embattled star James Harden. On the night of Giddey's return to the court, his team continued its losing streak by falling to the Sixers 127-123.