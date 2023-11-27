Teyana Taylor Pleads for Divorce Records to Be Sealed as Singer Fights Ex Iman Shumpert For Primary Custody of Their Daughters
Teyana Taylor asked a judge to seal all records pertaining to her divorce from Iman Shumpert to avoid “undue embarrassment” — after accusing him of leaving her and their kids in an under-construction home while he lives in a fully renovated pad.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Taylor filed a motion to seal the divorce months after she hit Shumpert with the legal paperwork.
In her filing, Taylor’s lawyer explained the parties are, “prominent public figures of some level of acclaim due to their involvement in the entertainment industry.”
Taylor said the sealing of the case was necessary to “protect the parties, and more importantly their two children, from unnecessary invasion of privacy and undue embarrassment.”
The entertainer said the parties’ privacy “greatly outweighs the public interest in this domestic matter.”
Taylor said the parties’ financial and settlement documents will contain private information about both parties that “was never intended to be distributed or published to anyone other than the parties and their respective counsel.”
“Due to the private and sensitive information contained in the parties financial and settlement documents, public access to these documents will result in harm to the parties and their minor children. If the public has access to these documents, it could lead to substantial intrusions upon the lives of the parties and their minor children,” her powerhouse lawyer Shantanece Ellis argued.
The judge has yet to rule on Taylor's motion.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, in January, Taylor secretly filed for divorce from Shumpert after 7 years of marriage. She demanded primary custody of their 2 daughters.
In her petition, Taylor trashed her ex. She accused him of being insecure and jealous of her success. Despite it all, she said she stayed loyal and tried to make the marriage work.
Taylor said that during their union, Iman had “engaged in multiple alleged cheating scandals" and was arrested for a DUI. She said she tried to rebrand him after the incidents despite his constant fights against her.
In addition, Taylor said Shumpert has “moved into one of the parties’ fully – renovated, turnkey homes, while leaving [Teyana] and the parties’ minor children in the parties’ primary residence that has been under construction for the past three (3) years because [Iman] has failed to pay for his portion of the agreed upon renovations.”
“The parties had an agreement for [Teyana] to pay for a majority of the renovations including the bedrooms and five (5) bathrooms, which have been paid for and completed. [Iman] had only two (2) areas of the home to renovate, neither of which is paid for or complete," her lawyer claimed in court documents.
The attorney said, “In fact, [Iman’s] contractors recently informed [Teyana] that [Iman] is not going to pay for the renovations to the home that [Iman] started three (3) years ago, which remain incomplete. [Iman’s] failure to complete the renovations he started further demonstrates the spitefulness of [Teyana] and the utter lack of concern for the safety of the parties’ two (2) minor children.”
Taylor filed the divorce using the parties' initials but Shumpert recently asked the court to use their full names on the paperwork. He argued that his ex had blabbed about the split in the press in September 2023 and that it wasn't a secret.
As RadarOnline.com first reported, Shumpert recently accused Taylor of failing to turn over an accurate list of her finances. The two attended a mediation in October but were unable to reach any sort of agreement.