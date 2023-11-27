Home > Exclusives > Teyana Taylor Exclusive Iman Shumpert Accuses Ex Teyana Taylor of Failing to Turn Over Financial Information as Singer Demands Child Support in Bitter Divorce Source: MEGA Iman is demanding she turn over the information ASAP. By: Ryan Naumann Nov. 27 2023, Published 11:30 a.m. ET

Ex-NBA star Iman Shumpert demanded his estranged wife Teyana Taylor be ordered to produce a series of financial documents ahead of their upcoming court heading. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, earlier this month, Shumpert informed the court of issues the parties were having regarding exchanging information about their wealth.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Iman says he needs the documents quickly.

As we previously reported, in January, Taylor filed for divorce from Shumpert after 7 years of marriage. The exes share 2 daughters. In her petition, Taylor trashed Shumpert as being emotionally manipulative to her during their union. She claimed to have been a loyal wife while he put her through a DUI arrest and multiple cheating scandals.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA The couple was married for 7 years.

Taylor described Shumpert as being insecure and jealous of her success despite him making substantially more than her while playing in the NBA.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Teyana quickly filed for divorce in January.

The singer demanded primary physical custody of their children and child support. She said their marriage was “irretrievably broken” without any hope for reconciliation. In June, the couple agreed to pause the divorce as they enrolled in marriage counseling. They said they would return on September 30 to update the court.

Article continues below advertisement

On September 30, the exes told the judge they wanted to resume the divorce after the therapy failed to work. In documents, Taylor said Shumpert had moved out of the primary family home to live in another one of their properties.

Source: MEGA Shumpet fired back at the petition but sealed his response.

Article continues below advertisement

Taylor said that Shumpert had “moved into one of the parties’ fully – renovated, turnkey homes, while leaving [Teyana] and the parties’ minor children in the parties’ primary residence that has been under construction for the past three (3) years because [Iman] has failed to pay for his portion of the agreed upon renovations.” She accused him of refusing to pay for renovations that he originally agreed to cover. In addition, she claimed he chased an insurance check meant for roof repairs and put the funds in his personal account. Shumpert responded to the divorce but sealed it from the public.

In a newly filed document, Shumpert revealed the couple attended mediation on October 23 and November 2, but no agreement was reached. Shumpert attacked Taylor for allegedly failing to turn over financial information. He claimed she turned over her Financial Affidavit but failed to sign, date, or notarize it.

Article continues below advertisement

He claimed Taylor listed her salary and wages but failed to attach any wage statements. He said she listed her net monthly income to be a different number of different pages of the Affidavit. He said she did not show the account number for her Bank of America checking and savings accounts – the only account she listed, according to Shumpert.

Shumpert said Taylor also failed to list any residences, real estate holdings, or the values of the same. He claimed she even failed to identify creditors in the paperwork. In his motion, he demanded Taylor be ordered to produce the information before the upcoming hearing.

Article continues below advertisement

As RadarOnline.com first reported, Taylor trashed Shumpert's parenting skills in her plea for primary custody. The singer said, "she has been the primary caretaker of the parties’ minor children since their births and that it would be in the best interests of said minor children for Petitioner to be awarded temporary and permanent primary physical custody of said minor children."

She claimed their daughters Junie and Rue "appear to be disheveled" and "are not fed properly" when they are in the custody of Shumpert. A judge has yet to rule.