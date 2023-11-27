‘Book is Garbage’: Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Memoir Struggles to Crack Amazon’s Best Sellers List as Readers Trash it
Marjorie Taylor Green’s new memoir has struggled to sell on Amazon — with the book coming nowhere near the top of the chart, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to Mediaite, the controversial Republican’s book is ranked number 9,805 on Amazon’s Best Seller List.
The self-titled memoir, MTG was released last week by Donald Trump Jr’s publishing company.
The news wasn’t all horrible. Green’s book did rank number 26 on the Political Commentary best sellers but she was beaten by Ted Cruz’s Audible audiobook Unwoke: How to Defeat Cultural Marxism in America, according to the outlet.
Cruz’s book ranked number 6.
Journalist Jon Karl’s newly released book Tired of Winning: Donald Trump and the End of the Grand Old Party ranked number 982 on the Best Sellers list and number 5 on the Political Commentary list, per Mediaite.
Ex-CNN host Brian Stelter’s Network of Lies: The Epic Saga of Fox News, Donald Trump, and the Battle for American Democracy, which was released two weeks ago, is number 6,638 on the Best Seller list and number 16 on the Political Commentary list.
Greene’s memoir has been hit with a series of nasty reviews on Amazon.
One ex-supporter wrote, “I was a huge supporter of MTG and voted for her 2 times. But this book is garbage. The only thing in this book that is truthful is her name. Was going to buy it for family for Christmas but glad I read it first.”
Another said, “I couldn't even get thru half of the book. MTG is living in a different world then most people. You can tell it stretches the truth and imagination.”
“I saw my neighbor throwing this book into the trash and ask him if I could read it first. Boy, what a boring mistake. This is book is far from any reality and full of imaginations. Don't waste your time,” said another alleged reader.
Another review read, “America First? Printed in Canada. Filled with lies.”
One person trolled Green writing, “When I heard MTG had written a book my initial thought was it must be a coloring book. But nope. Sure enough, it's actually a book with words in it. Shazam.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Greene has been attacking Lauren Boebert to her colleagues.