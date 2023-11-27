WATCH: Taylor Swift Meets Backstage With Family of Fan Who Passed Away at Singer's Rio De Janeiro Concert

Taylor Swift recently met backstage with the family of the 23-year-old fan who passed away at the singer’s Rio de Janeiro show earlier this month, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In a bittersweet development to come just days after Ana Clara Benevides Machado passed away from cardiac arrest before Swift’s concert in Rio de Janeiro on November 17, the Anti-Hero singer was spotted meeting with Machado’s family during her concert in São Paulo on Sunday.