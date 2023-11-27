WATCH: Taylor Swift Meets Backstage With Family of Fan Who Passed Away at Singer's Rio De Janeiro Concert
Taylor Swift recently met backstage with the family of the 23-year-old fan who passed away at the singer’s Rio de Janeiro show earlier this month, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a bittersweet development to come just days after Ana Clara Benevides Machado passed away from cardiac arrest before Swift’s concert in Rio de Janeiro on November 17, the Anti-Hero singer was spotted meeting with Machado’s family during her concert in São Paulo on Sunday.
According to footage of Swift’s Eras Tour concert in São Paulo on Sunday, the Folklore singer met with Machado’s family in the backstage VIP area of the Allianz Parque arena. Swift also posed for pictures with the late 23-year-old fan’s family.
Machado’s family members were seen wearing t-shirts of their late loved one as they posed alongside the 33-year-old Love Story hitmaker.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Machado passed away from cardiac arrest shortly before Swift’s concert in Rio de Janeiro on Friday, November 17.
Swift later released a statement following Machado’s death and the singer said that she was “overwhelmed with grief” due to the heartbreaking loss of her fan.
“I can't believe I'm writing these words but it is with a shattered heart that I say we lost a fan earlier tonight before my show,” Swift wrote after her show on November 17. “I can't even tell you how devastated I am by this.”
“There's very little information I have other than the fact that she was so incredibly beautiful and far too young,” she continued. “I’m not going to be able to speak about this from the stage because I feel overwhelmed by grief when I even try to talk about it.”
“I want to say now that I feel this loss deeply and my broken heart goes out to her family and friends,” the Midnights singer added. “This is the last thing I ever thought would happen when we decided to bring this tour to Brazil.”
Swift also reportedly paid tribute to Machado on November 19 by debuting her popular song Bigger Than the Whole Sky for the first time in concert.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Swift’s decision to meet with Machado’s family backstage at her São Paulo show on Sunday also came shortly after it was revealed that the Rio de Janeiro concert organizers were under investigation in connection to the singer's November 17 performance.
Brazil authorities announced on Thursday that the Time4Fun organizers were under investigation for “the crime of endangering the life and health” of nearly 60,000 attendees.
According to a spokesperson for the Civil Police Department of Rio de Janeiro, its consumer delegations department launched the probe against Time4Fun following – but not in direct response – to Machado’s tragic passing.
“Event organizers will be called to testify, and other steps are underway to investigate the facts,” the spokesperson said in a statement last week.
Time4Fun CEO Serafim Abreu also released a video in which he apologized to "all who did not have the best possible experience” at Swift’s Rio de Janeiro performance on November 17.