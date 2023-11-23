Taylor Swift Concert Organizers Under Investigation After Fan, 23, Dies at Singer's Rio De Janeiro Show: Report

The concert organizers who put together Taylor Swift’s show in Brazil last week are under investigation after a fan died shortly before the performance began, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In the latest development to come after Ana Clara Benevides Machado, 23, passed away from cardiac arrest before Swift’s concert in Rio de Janeiro on Friday, Brazil authorities announced that the Time4Fun organizers are under investigation for “the crime of endangering the life and health” of nearly 60,000 attendees.