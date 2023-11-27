Your tip
‘Idiots!’: Fox & Friends Cohost Brian Kilmeade Loses it Over Pro-Palestine Protestors Blocking NYC Traffic

Source: Fox News

Brian Kilmeade unleashed this morning.

By:

Nov. 27 2023, Published 10:14 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Fox & Friends cohost Brian Kilmeade criticized pro-Palestine protestors who caused disruption to New York traffic — telling them he has "things to do," RadarOnline.com has learned.

On Monday, Kilmeade and his costars discussed the protestors blocking the Manhattan Bridge over the weekend.

Kilmeade said, “Idiots” as the show played footage of the event.

Source: Fox News/TikTik@Jfrejnyc

The protest that upset Kilmeade.

“A pro-Palestinian demonstration essentially stopped traffic on one of the busiest days of the travel year,” Kilmeade’s cohost Steve Doocy said.

“And the interesting thing is they were calling for a cease-fire, even though that was day three of the cease-fire,” he added before Kilmeade interjected with his insult.

Source: MEGA

Steve Doocy had Kilmeade's back.

“Organizers said, you know, ‘there’s widespread support from people in New York City to do this,'” Doocy continued. “I got news for the organizers. People were furious they could not get across the bridge.”

Kilmeade then launched into an attack.

Source: MEGA

Trump attacked Biden this weekend after Hamas released hostages to Israel.

MORE ON:
Fox News

He told his cohosts, “So it’s insane because I was leaving Giants Stadium yesterday, and everybody is through surface roads, and you could not get anywhere, anyway on this type of day leaving the stadium of 60,000 people.”

He continued, “And then this. And you can hear people in some of the quotes in the story say, people, listen, I sympathize with you, but I have things to do. I have to get some places. You have these models going. I have a shoot I have to get done. And people have lives.”

Source: Fox News

Kilmeade said, “They have to live. Who are you winning over by sitting on this bridge? You’re not changing anybody’s mind. And this mayor, to his credit, is firmly pro-Israel. And this for a Democratic president, is pro-Israel. What are these? People don’t even know what they’re doing.”

Over the weekend, Donald Trump took time to attack President Biden over his handling of the Israel-Hamas war. He expressed his frustration that no US citizens were released by Hamas after the group reached a deal with Israel.

“Has anybody noticed that Hamas has returned people from other Countries but, so far, has not returned one American Hostage?” Trump wrote on his social media platform, Truth Social.

“There is only one reason for that, NO RESPECT FOR OUR COUNTRY OR OUR LEADERSHIP. This is a very sad and dark period of America!,” he said.

