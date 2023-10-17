'Carnival of Idiots': 'Fox & Friends' Host Brian Kilmeade Loses it Over Republicans Struggling to Elect Speaker

On Tuesday, Kilmeade and his co-hosts Steve Doocy , Lawrence Jones and Ainsley Earhardt discussed the mess surrounding the search for the next House Speaker.

Fox & Friends co-host Brian Kilmeade unloaded on Republicans for failing to come together and elect a speaker to replace Kevin McCarthy , RadarOnline.com has learned.

The group brought up Jim Jordan and his desperate efforts to rally enough votes for himself.

Doocy started the conversation by revealing The Washington Post reported there are currently 10 Republicans refusing to support Jordan and another report that suggested the number was 20.

Doocy explained if it takes longer than 3 votes, he heard other Republicans will be putting forth nominations other than Jordan.