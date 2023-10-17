'Carnival of Idiots': 'Fox & Friends' Host Brian Kilmeade Loses it Over Republicans Struggling to Elect Speaker
Fox & Friends co-host Brian Kilmeade unloaded on Republicans for failing to come together and elect a speaker to replace Kevin McCarthy, RadarOnline.com has learned.
On Tuesday, Kilmeade and his co-hosts Steve Doocy, Lawrence Jones and Ainsley Earhardt discussed the mess surrounding the search for the next House Speaker.
The group brought up Jim Jordan and his desperate efforts to rally enough votes for himself.
Doocy started the conversation by revealing The Washington Post reported there are currently 10 Republicans refusing to support Jordan and another report that suggested the number was 20.
Doocy explained if it takes longer than 3 votes, he heard other Republicans will be putting forth nominations other than Jordan.
He then referenced a report claiming select Republicans planned to vote for Steve Scalise, despite him withdrawing from consideration last week.
Scalise dropped out of the running after ex-president Donald Trump publicly denounced him being named speaker due to his ongoing cancer battle.
The idea of members voting for Scalise upset Earhardt who asked Jones, “Isn’t it ridiculous? … why would they vote for Scalise, he’s not running anymore. … it’s just delay, delay, dealy and we have a war in Israel.
Jones replied, You’re so right. It’s so petty … Scalise is not in the race.”
Kilmeade interjected, “It’s an embarrassment. They don’t see the urgency.”
He said that he was shocked by Republicans upset that Jordan was putting pressure on them. He claimed it was Jordan’s job to be attempting to rally up votes for himself.
To end the topic, Kilmeade said, “what a Carnival of Idiots.”
The House Republicnas are set to take a vote later today on who will take over for McCarthy after he was voted out earlier this month. On Monday, Jordan said he believed he had enough votes after speaking to members privately.
On Tuesday, Jordan told reporters, "We will find out here pretty soon” but declined to say how many rounds of voting he would go through this afternoon.
He said, “we need to get a speaker as soon as possible.”