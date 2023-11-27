'That Fool': King Charles Trashed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Over 2022 Netflix Documentary, Royal Insider Claims

King Charles allegedly called Prince Harry a “fool” after the Duke of Sussex and his wife, Meghan Markle, released their bombshell Harry & Meghan Netflix documentary last year, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In the latest development to come ahead of royal journalist Omid Scobie’s upcoming new book, Endgame: Inside the Royal Family and the Monarchy’s Fight for Survival, it was revealed that the new monarch trashed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for their 2022 Netflix documentary.