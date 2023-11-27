'That Fool': King Charles Trashed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Over 2022 Netflix Documentary, Royal Insider Claims
King Charles allegedly called Prince Harry a “fool” after the Duke of Sussex and his wife, Meghan Markle, released their bombshell Harry & Meghan Netflix documentary last year, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In the latest development to come ahead of royal journalist Omid Scobie’s upcoming new book, Endgame: Inside the Royal Family and the Monarchy’s Fight for Survival, it was revealed that the new monarch trashed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for their 2022 Netflix documentary.
According to Scobie, Harry and Meghan “took the wind out of everyone’s sails” at Buckingham Palace.
The Endgame writer, who has been tied to Harry and Meghan in the past, also claimed that King Charles was “doing his damned best” to garner positive media attention following Queen Elizabeth’s death months earlier.
But despite the new king’s efforts, “no one was watching” or paying attention to the new monarchy because of the release of Harry & Meghan in December 2022.
“The King was genuinely sad about the entire situation,” one royal source told Scobie regarding the Harry & Meghan matter. “He was angry but didn’t want people to speak ill of his son in front of him, either.”
“It was a brief moment where he paused and realized how bad things had become,” the source added.
Another royal insider claimed that King Charles “went from not wanting anyone to talk about his son to openly criticizing ‘that fool’” – with “that fool” being Prince Harry.
Scobie also wrote that King Charles “resented” Prince Harry because the 39-year-old Duke of Sussex “eclipsed” the 75-year-old monarch “at every turn.”
The pair’s royal rift fractured further with the release of Harry’s bombshell memoir, Spare, in January 2023.
- King Charles is a 'Pampered' Royal Who Lives an 'Extravagantly Luxurious Lifestyle,' New Book Claims
- King Charles III Evicted Harry & Meghan From Frogmore Over Camilla Digs In 'Spare,' Sources Spill
- 'Cowardly' King Charles III 'Will Do Anything' To Avoid Confrontation With Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Ahead Of Coronation
Although King Charles and Prince Harry were said to have stopped speaking following the release of Harry & Meghan and Spare, royal insiders indicated that the father-and-son pair were “trying to repair” their relationship following the monarch’s 75th birthday on November 14.
One royal insider said that Harry “wants to have a better relationship with Charles” despite their mounting misgivings.
Visit the all-new RADAR SPORTS for all the on and off-field activities of the biggest names in the games.
“He is his father after all,” the royal source noted earlier this month.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Scobie’s new upcoming book also detailed several surprising allegations against King Charles – including claims that he is a “pampered” royal who lives an “extravagantly luxurious lifestyle.”
According to Endgame, King Charles “insists” on traveling with "luxurious, perfectly steamed 1,000-thread-count bed linen.”
Scobie also wrote that “a staff member must quickly switch out” the king’s laces with a “fresh, ironed pair” when the original laces get “even the smallest bit threadbare.”
"His pajamas are pressed every morning, his shoelaces are pressed flat with an iron, the bath plug has to be in a certain position, and the water temperature has to be just tepid,” one Palace source told Scobie.
"[King Charles] has his valets squeeze one inch of toothpaste onto his toothbrush every morning,” the source also shared.