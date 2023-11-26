King Charles is a 'Pampered' Royal Who Lives an 'Extravagantly Luxurious Lifestyle,' New Book Claims

According to the Sun, author Omid Scobie alleged that His Majesty insists on traveling with "luxurious, perfectly steamed 1,000-thread-count bed linen" and claimed that "when laces get even the smallest bit threadbare, a staff member must quickly switch them out with a fresh, ironed pair."

The new book, Endgame: Inside the Royal Family and the Monarchy's Fight for Survival, spilled several Royal secrets regarding the King's "extravagantly luxurious lifestyle." It even claimed that Charles likes to have someone squeeze precisely one inch of toothpaste onto his toothbrush before his bedtime routine.