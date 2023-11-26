King Charles is a 'Pampered' Royal Who Lives an 'Extravagantly Luxurious Lifestyle,' New Book Claims
A new book about Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and the rest of the Royal Family claims that newly crowned King Charles is a "pampered" monarch who lives a "luxurious" lifestyle, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to the Sun, author Omid Scobie alleged that His Majesty insists on traveling with "luxurious, perfectly steamed 1,000-thread-count bed linen" and claimed that "when laces get even the smallest bit threadbare, a staff member must quickly switch them out with a fresh, ironed pair."
The new book, Endgame: Inside the Royal Family and the Monarchy's Fight for Survival, spilled several Royal secrets regarding the King's "extravagantly luxurious lifestyle." It even claimed that Charles likes to have someone squeeze precisely one inch of toothpaste onto his toothbrush before his bedtime routine.
The book also revealed that the King referred to Harry as "that fool," expressing his disbelief and frustration over his youngest son's scathing remarks about the Royal family in his Netflix documentary.
The Palace was in chaos following the release of the documentary, with aides expressing their dismay. One aide said, "(He) went from not wanting anyone to talk about his son to openly criticizing ‘that fool.’”
The documentary not only dampened the spirits within the Palace but also exposed the deep-rooted tensions and divisions within the Royal Family.
The book also claimed that Prince William and Kate Middleton found the South Park episode mocking the Sussexes "hilarious."
The US cartoon satirically portrayed Harry and Meghan as they embarked on their "Worldwide Privacy Tour."
Scobie, previously known as Meghan's "cheerleader-in-chief," co-wrote the controversial bestseller Finding Freedom.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have consistently denied cooperating with the book's authors, but Meghan was forced to admit in a High Court privacy claim that she had authorized an aide to brief the author.
This revelation raised questions about the book's integrity and its objective reporting of the Sussexes' story.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Scobie also revealed that the Duchess of Sussex accused two royals of discussing the skin color of her and the Duke's son.
According to the author, Meghan wrote private letters to King Charles following her blockbuster interview with Oprah Winfrey, revealing the identities of the two household members who voiced their concerns about Archie's skin color.
The names of these individuals have not been disclosed in the book, leaving speculation as to whether they are direct members of the royal family or employees of "The Firm." However, it is clear that they are connected to the royal household.