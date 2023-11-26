Jewish Teacher Who Attended a Pro-Israel Rally Forced to Hide as Students Riot at NYC High School: Report
In a shocking incident that unfolded at Hillcrest High School in Queens, New York, a Jewish teacher was forced to hide in her classroom as students rampaged through the hallways, demanding her firing for attending a pro-Israel rally, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Videos circulating on social media show students waving Palestine flags and causing chaos throughout the school.
The riot inside the school lasted for two hours on Monday, November 20, when images surfaced of the Jewish teacher attending a pro-Israel rally. This sparked aggression among the students, leading to the chaotic scenes witnessed at the high school.
One senior student, speaking to the New York Post, blamed the teacher's support for Israel as the trigger for the aggression.
The teacher, who has been working as an educator for 23 years in the New York City public school system, spoke to the Post on the condition of anonymity. She revealed that she had been working at Hillcrest High School for the past seven years.
Administrators and officers with the NYPD swiftly rushed to her aid, locking her room door for protection.
The New York City Councilman James Gennaro stated that the NYPD responded promptly, sending officers to the school and bringing in the counterterrorism bureau to investigate the incident.
The teacher was safely escorted out of the building by the officers. However, senior students admitted to knowing her phone number and home address, raising concerns about her safety.
This incident came amid a growing number of anti-Semitic acts in the city following Hamas' attack on Israel.
In a previous incident, two construction workers intervened when they witnessed a man tearing down fliers depicting Israeli hostages kidnapped by Hamas. The workers, who were not Jewish themselves, denounced the act and emphasized that religious affiliation should not matter in the United States.
In addition, a large-scale pro-Palestinian protest took place in Brooklyn, with thousands of demonstrators shutting down the famous Brooklyn Bridge.
The protest, titled "Flood Brooklyn for Palestine," attracted members of the Orthodox Jewish community who led the protest along with other participants. Signs with slogans such as "Free Palestine" and "Zionism is Terrorism" were prominently displayed.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, protesters for both sides of the Israel-Palestine conflict have been popping up all across the U.S.
President Joe Biden's recent holiday vacation in Nantucket was interrupted by protesters chanting "Genocide" and "Ceasefire" as he was out Christmas shopping with his family.