Jewish Teacher Who Attended a Pro-Israel Rally Forced to Hide as Students Riot at NYC High School: Report

The riot inside the school lasted for two hours on Monday, November 20, when images surfaced of the Jewish teacher attending a pro-Israel rally. This sparked aggression among the students, leading to the chaotic scenes witnessed at the high school.

One senior student, speaking to the New York Post, blamed the teacher's support for Israel as the trigger for the aggression.

The teacher, who has been working as an educator for 23 years in the New York City public school system, spoke to the Post on the condition of anonymity. She revealed that she had been working at Hillcrest High School for the past seven years.

Administrators and officers with the NYPD swiftly rushed to her aid, locking her room door for protection.