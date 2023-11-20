'Fox & Friends' Star Steve Doocy Challenges IDF Video of Hamas Hostages at Al-Shifa Hospital
Fox & Friends' Steve Doocy challenged an Israeli official on video footage released over the weekend allegedly showing Hamas hostages being taken to a hospital in Gaza, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The video footage taken from Al-Shifa Hospital was released by the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) as alleged evidence of Hamas operating a complex tunnel system underneath the hospital, which they further claimed was being used as a "command node" for further attacks on Israel.
Mark Regev, a senior advisor to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, appeared on Monday's Fox & Friends panel. Doocy wasted no time in asking the panel's guest about the IDF video.
"Let’s start right there with the closed-circuit footage showing bloody victims — or bloody people — being taken into the hospital. But I know the IDF is saying those are hostages, and they’re obviously after they were treated; they were probably carted off someplace. How do you know they were hostages?" The Fox & Friends cohost asked.
"So first of all, it’s clear they’ve been identified that they were people taken in the horrendous and horrific attack of October 7th," Regev said while noting more "evidence" would be released. "
"Because we’re slowly going through all the cameras at the hospital, we found these pictures. I’m sure we’ll find more, but we find documented evidence that those hostages were taken to the hospital by Hamas, not for medical treatment, but because that’s where they were in prison, that’s where they were held."
Regev additionally claimed that the footage of a wounded individual being taken in for treatment was "evidence" of Hamas committing war crimes.
"And now this puts, I think, exposes clearly Hamas’s lies. They’ve been saying for weeks that they’ve got no military installation there under the hospital," Regev continued. "And more concerning is you’ve got international organizations who have been parroting this Hamas fiction that there is no a no Hamas military presence under the hospital. And, you know, we’ve not seen it."
"We’ve never seen no proof. I think it’s time the whole world now admitted Hamas has been brutalizing the people of Gaza and Hamas has deliberately used this hospital as a shield for its military machine. And all those in the international community, those in the UN and other organizations who’ve been saying for weeks there’s no evidence these are only Israeli claims. Yes, it’s now time that they admitted something. Hamas has committed a war crime."
Social media users continued to question IDF's "evidence" of the hospital being used as a Hamas command center.
"Um. This is evidence that the hospital was being used as… a hospital," one user replied to the video shared by the official IDF account.
"Hamas brought the wounded to the hospital? This is absolutely terrific evidence… that Hamas is using the hospital AS A HOSPITAL," replied another.
Amid ongoing calls for an Israeli ceasefire, the Jewish state has been condemned for pushing alleged "propaganda" to support the theory of the hospital being used as a command center. Previous footage taken from the hospital by the IDF claimed to show a Hamas "schedule" for overseeing hostages, which turned out to just be a calendar in Arabic.