Brazen Man Vows to Kill Jewish Family During Terrifying Home Invasion in Los Angeles
A Los Angeles family was terrorized by a brazen home intruder who threatened to kill them while he hurled antisemitic slurs, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The traumatizing event unfolded in the early morning hours on Wednesday in the Studio City neighborhood.
According to local news KTLA, the Los Angeles Police Department said the home invasion occurred around 5:20 AM in the 3000 block of Laurel Canyon Boulevard.
One of the alleged victims, who's 9 months pregnant, told reporter Ellina Abovian that the intruder kicked in the door of their master bedroom and made a disturbing announcement.
"[He said] I’m going to kill you because you are Jewish … Israel kills people," she recalled.
As she dialed 911, her husband jumped into action and began fighting off the intruder. After several minutes of struggling with the suspect, the husband managed to force him out of the house and into the backyard.
Upon officers arriving at the Studio City home, they found the suspect armed with a kitchen knife outside of the home.
The man was handcuffed and taken into custody without incident. As he was getting loaded into a patrol car, the suspect allegedly shouted, "Free Palestine" and "Brown Lives Matter."
Fortunately for the family of six, there were no injuries or items reported missing from the home. While the alleged victim said she believed the suspect was possibly intoxicated, she also claimed he looked familiar.
It's unclear what charges the suspect faces as the LAPD has yet to release details on the event, including his identity.
Wednesday's incident marked the latest in a string of extreme attacks across the country since the outbreak of the Israeli-Hamas conflict almost three weeks ago. Both Jewish Americans and Palestinian Americans have been targeted.
Two weeks ago, a 6-year-old Palestinian boy and his mother, who lived in a Chicago suburb, were brutally stabbed by their landlord, Joseph M. Czuba, 71.
The child was fatally stabbed 26 times and his mother was rushed to the hospital with over a dozen stab wounds. Police said the victims were "targeted by the suspect due to them being Muslim and the ongoing Middle Eastern conflict involving Hamas and the Israelis."
A week after the child's murder, prominent Jewish community leader Samantha Woll was found fatally stabbed outside of her home in Detroit.