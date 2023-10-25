Brazen Man Vows to Kill Jewish Family During Terrifying Home Invasion in Los Angeles

According to local news KTLA, the Los Angeles Police Department said the home invasion occurred around 5:20 AM in the 3000 block of Laurel Canyon Boulevard.

One of the alleged victims, who's 9 months pregnant, told reporter Ellina Abovian that the intruder kicked in the door of their master bedroom and made a disturbing announcement.

"[He said] I’m going to kill you because you are Jewish … Israel kills people," she recalled.