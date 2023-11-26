Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Head of Security Comments on the Rapper's Dismissed Sexual Abuse Lawsuit
Sean 'Diddy' Combs' former head of security, Roger Bonds, has spoken out about the now-dismissed sexual abuse lawsuit filed by singer Cassie, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Bonds took to his Instagram on Saturday, November 25, to share a cryptic message in response to Cassie's claims, in which she named Bonds as a witness to Diddy's alleged abuse.
The head of security said, "This is not meant to be threats or snitching or anything like that against Cassie, Diddy, or anyone else. This is me telling my truth as I truly remember it for 2 reasons only."
"1st because I have 4 daughters so on all dudes my truth as I seen it, saw it and was involved with it for yrs.," he continued. "IM WILLING TO TELL MY TRUTH BECAUSE FOR SO MANY YRS I WAS QUIET, Nothing matters now but FAMILY."
The lawsuit, which was dismissed after a settlement was reached on Monday, included a screenshot naming Bonds as a witness to a 2009 incident.
In the incident, Cassie claims that Diddy assaulted her after he learned that she was talking to another music manager at a club in Los Angeles.
According to TMZ, Cassie said that Diddy attacked her in the car after the club outing, and Bonds attempted to intervene.
The Instagram post shared by Bonds does not clearly confirm or deny Cassie's account, leaving it unclear whether he will speak further about the matter. However, Bonds' involvement as a witness is significant in the context of Cassie's claims against Diddy.
Last week, Cassie accused Diddy of controlling and abusing her for over a decade in the lawsuit. She claimed that during that time, Diddy beat her, forced her to do drugs, and ordered her to have sex with multiple male prostitutes while he watched and recorded the encounters.
In the suit, Cassie also alleged that Diddy forcibly entered her apartment and raped her in the final days of their relationship following a dinner together in Malibu, California.
Diddy has vehemently denied all claims of abuse.
Cassie's case was dismissed after reaching a settlement, but two other women have recently come forward, accusing Diddy of sexual assault.
The news of these allegations against Diddy comes after he was sued by an anonymous woman for an alleged rape that occurred in 1990 or 1991.
The woman, referred to as Jane Doe, claimed that Diddy and singer-songwriter Aaron Hall took turns raping her and her friend. Jane Doe further alleged that Diddy visited her after the incident and choked her out of fear that her friend might reveal the sexual assault to Diddy's then-girlfriend.