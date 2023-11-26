Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Head of Security Comments on the Rapper's Dismissed Sexual Abuse Lawsuit

The lawsuit, which was dismissed after a settlement was reached on Monday, included a screenshot naming Bonds as a witness to a 2009 incident.

In the incident, Cassie claims that Diddy assaulted her after he learned that she was talking to another music manager at a club in Los Angeles.

According to TMZ, Cassie said that Diddy attacked her in the car after the club outing, and Bonds attempted to intervene.

The Instagram post shared by Bonds does not clearly confirm or deny Cassie's account, leaving it unclear whether he will speak further about the matter. However, Bonds' involvement as a witness is significant in the context of Cassie's claims against Diddy.