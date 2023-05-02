'Gaslit': Kathryn Dennis Shares Cryptic Message After Ex Thomas Ravenel's Awarded Permanent Sole Custody Of Kids

Kathryn Dennis seemingly addressed her ex Thomas Ravenel being awarded permanent sole custody of their two children. Hours after the judge's decision made headlines, the fired Southern Charm star, 31, shared a cryptic post appearing to take aim at the situation, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Kathryn took to her Instagram Stories on Monday, posting a short clip of a television show recommendation, and the title got people talking.

Revealing that she's been watching Julia Roberts and Sean Penn's limited series Gaslit, the mother of two emphasized the show's title by zooming in so her followers could get a good look.