'Gaslit': Kathryn Dennis Shares Cryptic Message After Ex Thomas Ravenel's Awarded Permanent Sole Custody Of Kids

Source: Bravo; Mega
By:

May 2 2023, Published 2:30 p.m. ET

Kathryn Dennis seemingly addressed her ex Thomas Ravenel being awarded permanent sole custody of their two children. Hours after the judge's decision made headlines, the fired Southern Charm star, 31, shared a cryptic post appearing to take aim at the situation, RadarOnline.com has learned.

southern charm cast confused kathryn dennis firing
Source: Bravo

Kathryn took to her Instagram Stories on Monday, posting a short clip of a television show recommendation, and the title got people talking.

Revealing that she's been watching Julia Roberts and Sean Penn's limited series Gaslit, the mother of two emphasized the show's title by zooming in so her followers could get a good look.

kathryn dennis gaslit cryptic message thomas ravenels permanent sole custody
Source: @kathryndennis/Instagram

While the series' synopsis about the Watergate scandal has nothing to do with her bitter custody battle with Thomas, Kathryn seemed to deliver a message about what she thought of her own ordeal.

As Radaronline.com reported, Thomas was awarded permanent sole custody of their children in January, granting him full decision-making authority over Kensie and Saint.

Thomas revealed the news recently, telling AllAboutTheTea.com, "I make all the parenting decisions." He also disclosed their custody arrangement, saying his ex "has the right to supervised visitation by an approved supervisor [approved by the court] between the hours of 9:00 AM — 7:00 PM, every other weekend."

thomas
Source: Mega
According to Thomas, Kathryn is not allowed to keep the children overnight, and they meet at a "halfway point between Aiken and Charleston" to exchange the kids.

Her ex being awarded sole custody of their children is just the latest blow for the reality star alum.

As RadarOnline.com reported, Kathryn resorted to selling items on Charleston's Facebook Marketplace before moving from her home after settling an eviction lawsuit.

"Ms. Dennis is moving and is simply trying to decrease the amount of things she needs to move and/or store in her new place," her rep told this outlet last month.

Source: Bravo

In January, Bravo fired Kathryn from Southern Charm after eight seasons. Insiders spilled that the decision came due to multiple "no-shows" and her alleged "poor" treatment of staffers.

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

Sources involved in production told RadarOnline.com that most of Kathryn's Southern Charm stars were kept in the dark about her sudden axing.

Kathryn later confirmed the news, teasing she was "excited for whatever comes next."

