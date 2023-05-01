Fired 'Southern Charm' Star Kathryn Dennis' Ex Thomas Ravenel Granted Permanent Sole Custody of Their Two Kids
Kathryn Dennis' ex Thomas Ravenel has been awarded permanent sole custody, granting him full decision-making authority over their two children post-split.
RadarOnline.com has learned the former Southern Charm costars found out about their new arrangement for Kensie and Saint in January following a lengthy court battle.
Judge Daniel E. Martin, Jr. ultimately decided Ravenel was the more fit parent to raise the pair's kids.
"I make all the parenting decisions," the former politician told AllAboutTheTea.com. "Kathryn has the right to supervised visitation by an approved supervisor [approved by the court] between the hours of 9:00am — 7:00pm, every other weekend."
Ravenel said that Dennis is no longer permitted to have overnight stays with the children, and they are now setting up times to meet at a "halfway point between Aiken and Charleston" where she will pick them up going forward.
Just last month, RadarOnline.com exclusively learned that Dennis began selling items on Charleston's Facebook Marketplace in preparation for a move.
"Ms. Dennis is moving and is simply trying to decrease the amount of things she needs to move and/or store in her new place," a rep told RadarOnline.com in a statement.
Since then, this site exclusively learned that she settled an eviction lawsuit. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the case brought by East Bay Apartments was recently disposed of on March 29.
That came two months after Dennis was let go from Southern Charm following an eight-season run. Deadline reported that she would cameo in a couple of episodes but was cut as a main cast member.
It appears that was around the same time their custody battle reached a conclusion.
"Family is the most important thing in my life, and I will do everything in my power to ensure that my kids have a happy and stable future. This has been a challenging journey, but with the support of my loved ones and legal team, justice prevailed."
It has been a long road for the exes who welcomed their first child together at the end of season 1 in 2014. The following year, Dennis found out she was pregnant for the second time.
After their 2016 split, she lost custody amid a struggle with substance abuse, giving Ravenel temporary full custody at the time.
Three years later, he was awarded primary legal custody. The ex-couple shared joint custody and agreed to share physical custody of their children.
In 2020, things took a turn when Ravenel filed an emergency motion seeking sole custody, coming forward with claims she was a neglectful mother.
Dennis lost joint custody in 2021 and their court battle continued until this latest development.
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Kathryn Dennis and Thomas Ravenel for comment.