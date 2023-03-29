‘Southern Charm’ Star Kathryn Dennis Settles Eviction Lawsuit As She Moves Out Of South Carolina Rental
The lawsuit demanding Southern Charm star Kathryn Dennis be evicted from a South Carolina rental has been settled, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the case brought by East Bay Apartments was disposed of on March 29.
As we first reported, the complex filed suit demanding Dennis vacate her apartment on March 8.
Dennis had been living in the luxury apartment for months. The rent on available units ranges from $1,640 to $2,725 a month.
Dennis recently started selling her personal property on Facebook. A rep for the star told us the reality star is in the process of moving.
"Ms. Dennis is moving and is simply trying to decrease the amount of things she needs to move and/or store in her new place," the rep said.
The court drama came months after Dennis was let go from Southern Charm after starring on the show for eight seasons. Deadline reported that the Bravo star would appear in a couple of episodes but was cut as a main cast member.
- Former 'Southern Charm' Star Kathryn Dennis Moving After Being Hit With Eviction Papers
- Kathryn Dennis Sued For Eviction Months After ‘Southern Charm’ Exit Despite Launching $15-Per-Month OnlyFans
- 'Southern Charm' Cast Confused About Kathryn Dennis' Firing, Kept In Dark About Her Future On Show Following 'Poor Treatment' Rumors
A source told The Sun that producers were over Dennis’ repeated “no-shows” for scheduled filming. “She doesn’t show up on time or show up at all during filming a lot,” a source claimed.
Another insider said Dennis was unpleasant with the crew.
Dennis confirmed her departure in a statement to fans.
She said, “What a wild ride it’s been! Can you believe I was 21 when I first started filming Southern Charm, back in its first season? That was in 2013, and in the decade that followed, it’s safe to say my life changed in ways I could never imagine. It hasn’t always been easy, but I’m so lucky to have had reality cameras there, capturing so many moments that I’ll never forget (and a few, even, that I’d like to). Y’all watched me grow up, become a mom to two amazing children, and build friendships I’ll always treasure.”
She added, “And through it all, the love y’all have shown for me not only gave me the strength I needed to tackle it all, but helped me realize that I wasn’t alone. I’m so grateful. I’ll be carrying that love with me as I enter this next chapter of my life, away from the Southern Charm lens.”